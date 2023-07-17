Herself Health, The First Healthcare Company Built for Women 65+, Raises $26 Million Series A To Accelerate Growth and Keep up with Demand from Patients

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Herself Health, the healthcare company providing comprehensive primary care to women 65+, announced it has raised a $26 million Series A, with Michael Cline of Accretive serving as the lead investor. The latest round comes just six months after the company raised $7 million in Seed funding. Herself Health currently operates one clinic in St. Paul, Minnesota with plans to expand its footprint substantially over the coming 18 months.

Herself Health was founded in 2022 to provide value-based care to women 65+ with a focus on helping women feel seen and heard as they age in a way that the current healthcare system does not provide. The company utilizes a holistic approach that goes beyond labs, medication, imaging, more doctors, and surgery and looks at the whole picture of a patient’s health and wellness, including mobility, mental health, social and behavioral health, the patient’s life journey, and quality of life. Herself Health is working to ensure each one of its patients is properly cared for, listened to, and supported through this stage of their lives.

“Women 65+ face unique health and social challenges as they age, and for far too long, their concerns, needs, and desires have been ignored,” said Kristen Helton, CEO of Herself Health. “That’s why we are designing Herself Health to be the value-based solution to improve outcomes and help women find joy, purpose, and better quality of life. Our fundamental goal is to elevate the patient experience and provide meaningful in-person and virtual support that provides women 65+ with a primary care experience designed specifically for them. In the few months since our launch, the incredible interest from patients clearly demonstrates that this model was desperately needed. This funding will allow us to expand our physical footprint, grow our digital, in-person, and community offerings and continue to build a world-class team of providers and experts to serve this community in the manner they deserve.”

With this new funding, Herself Health is investing in three key areas of growth:

Clinic Expansion: The company is launching 2 more clinics in the broader Minneapolis-St. Paul region in 2023, and planning additional clinics based on patient demand in the coming 18 months. They will also add at least one new market in 2024.

Digital/In-Person/Community Offerings: Herself Health has seen early success in delivering virtual care to its patients for follow-up visits or for those who live too far from the physical clinic. The company is planning to expand virtual care as well as in-person care and community engagement offerings.

Company growth: Herself Health is building a world-class team of physicians, nurses, and medical assistants to serve women 65+. This funding allows the company to attract and train new talent.

Herself Health offers comprehensive primary care that looks at the whole picture of a patient’s health and wellness, this includes:

Whole person approach: Encompasses the entire picture of a patient’s health and wellness, including mobility, mental health, social and behavioral health, and the patient’s life journey.

Understanding what matters to her: Customized care plans, regular dialogue, and active listening to help patients achieve their goals.

Female-focused care: Female-focused, age-conscious services designed to address health and wellness issues that impact women uniquely, including social isolation, mental health, bone health, heart health, and brain health.

Care planning: Genuine relationships and meaningful support from doctors to help patients with planning and care on their terms.

Herself Health recently conducted interviews with over 700 women 65+ which demonstrated the need for comprehensive primary care services tailored for them. The interviews revealed that women in this age group frequently encounter doctors who do not listen to their concerns and fail to prioritize their unique needs. Further findings include that women in this age group are:

Four times more likely than men to be diagnosed with osteoporosis.

Three times more likely than men to have autoimmune diseases such as arthritis.

Two times more likely than men to be diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

33% more likely to be misdiagnosed than men.

43% less likely than men to receive a chronic heart disease diagnosis.

34% less likely to receive cardiac medication.

33% more likely to be misdiagnosed following a stroke.

Women face unique social and medical challenges as they age, but most senior care is unfortunately one-size-fits-all. Herself Health was built to change that.

“Herself Health is addressing a long-neglected segment of the population with thoughtful, differentiated primary care services,” said Michael Cline of Accretive. “This approach has the potential to fundamentally change the way women 65+ across the United States experience health care and start a long overdue conversation about the unique health and wellness needs these women have. I could not be more thrilled to work alongside Herself Health, Kristen Helton, and the outstanding team bringing these services to the women who need them most.”

The company has raised $33 million to date. Juxtapose also participated in the Series A.

About Herself Health

Herself Health is the first healthcare company designed for women 65+. Herself Health provides comprehensive primary care and offers a holistic approach that goes beyond labs, medication, imaging, more doctors, and surgery and looks at the whole picture of a patient’s health and wellness, including mobility, mental health, social and behavioral health, and the patient’s life journey. Herself Health is working to ensure each one of its patients is properly cared for, listened to, and supported through this next stage of their lives. Learn more at herself-health.com.