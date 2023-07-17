Mitel Secures Fourth Consecutive Sourcewell Contract

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitel®, a global leader in business communications, announced today that Sourcewell, a trusted service cooperative representing over 50,000 government, education, and nonprofit organizations, has selected Mitel as a preferred provider of communications and collaboration services. This is the fourth consecutive contract Mitel has been awarded over the past 14 years.

With this new four-year contract, Sourcewell member agencies will have access to a full range of Mitel’s unified communication (UC) solutions through ready-to-use contracts that streamline the purchasing process. Mitel provides organizations flexibility and choice with a portfolio that includes private cloud, on-site communications systems, contact center, collaboration, mass notification applications, business phones, devices, and accessories.

“We are honored Sourcewell continues to trust Mitel as a preferred provider, and we look forward to continuing to support its members with the modern communications and collaboration solutions they need to deliver important work in their communities,” said Sue Anders, public sector and SLED general manager at Mitel. “As we have seen over the past decade, cooperative purchasing is such a beneficial tool for public organizations of all sizes as it saves time by streamlining the RFP process while ensuring great value.”

One of the largest purchasing cooperatives, Sourcewell provides agencies access to trusted and highly respected suppliers through nationally solicited contracts. Each supplier is rigorously assessed through a competitive process that ensures procurement requirements are met or exceeded. Last year, 40,000 agencies purchased over $6.5 billion worth of goods and services through over 450 Sourcewell contracts.

“Our top priority is to help the agencies we serve save time and money by providing streamlined access to world-class suppliers who offer choice, peace of mind, and value,” said David Duhn, supplier development supervisor at Sourcewell. “Mitel has helped us deliver on this commitment as a trusted communications supplier to agencies across the nation for over a decade, and after a formal and comprehensive bidding process, we are happy to continue this beneficial relationship with a new contract for another four years.”

