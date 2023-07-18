Splunk and Microsoft Collaborate Through Strategic Partnership to Advance Digital Resilience

SAN FRANCISCO & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Splunk Inc. and Microsoft Corp. are partnering to build Splunk’s enterprise security and observability offerings on Microsoft Azure. Additionally, for the first time, Splunk solutions will be available for purchase on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

“Splunk and Microsoft’s strategic partnership will provide our joint customers and partners with advanced digital resilience to help them remain secure and up and running at every step of their cloud journey,” said Gary Steele, President and CEO of Splunk. “Splunk delivers mission-critical solutions to meet customers where they are, and we are dedicated to bringing together the best-in-class security, observability and platform solutions, all powered by Splunk AI. We are pleased to offer organizations flexible deployment options as part of our truly hybrid approach.”

Within this agreement, Microsoft will collaborate with Splunk to develop a differentiated product offering by leveraging Microsoft Azure for Splunk’s cloud products. This approach will enable joint customers to innovate with confidence and migrate, modernize and grow environments with end-to-end cloud and hybrid visibility at scale. Splunk empowers organizations with visibility into all digital systems, surfaces key risks and detects potential issues to enable teams or automation to respond before they become significant incidents.

“Embracing digital technologies is critical to creating resilient and secure businesses,” said Judson Althoff, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Microsoft. “With Splunk’s differentiated offering built on Azure and Azure AI, we can continue to empower our mutual customers’ transformation journeys while helping them build a foundation for future innovation and growth.”

Splunk customers that are leveraging Microsoft Azure as a cloud platform of choice can now deploy Splunk as part of their cloud strategy. Thousands of joint global customers will be able to purchase Splunk Enterprise, Splunk Enterprise Security (ES) and Splunk IT Service Intelligence (ITSI) through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. These solutions are available in the United States immediately and are expected to be available globally next month.

For more information on today’s announcement and Splunk’s availability in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, please visit the Splunk website: https://www.splunk.com/en_us/blog/conf-splunklive/bringing-more-flexibility-choice-and-value-to-customers-in-the-cloud.html.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) helps build a safer and more resilient digital world. Organizations trust Splunk to prevent security, infrastructure and application issues from becoming major incidents, absorb shocks from digital disruptions, and accelerate digital transformation.

Splunk, Splunk>, and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2023 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.