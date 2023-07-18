Carbeeza Inc. Announces Launch of UltraLead

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carbeeza Inc. (“Carbeeza” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AUTO), is pleased to announce the official launch of its innovative lead-enhancement tool “UltraLead” in Canada and the United States.

UltraLead leverages proprietary AI to enhance basic leads with highly accurate qualifying information. UltraLead is an application service that streamlines the lead pipeline for auto dealers and eliminates the need for extensive customer interviews and guesswork. The tool provides dealers with comprehensive insights into the lead's financial profile and options, resulting in improved efficiency and a higher degree of lead accuracy.

Carbeeza is offering a 14-day free trial period. During this trial period, dealers can integrate UltraLead into their existing incoming lead pipeline. After the trial period, a subscription service will be available, ensuring continued access to the powerful features and advantages of UltraLead.

“UltraLead will be a gamechanger for dealers by making the sales process more efficient and streamlined,” commented Carbeeza’s Chief Executive Officer, Sandro Torrieri.

Carbeeza is a Canadian-based software company whose platform is targeted to the automotive marketplace. It is the first application to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to accurately predict the best financing scenario for consumers, all while keeping the consumer anonymous. Using state-of-the-art technology, Carbeeza brings the process of buying a car right to the phone, tailor-made for the consumer. Carbeeza is highly beneficial to both consumers and auto dealers.

