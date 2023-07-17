Jason Colodne and Colbeck Capital Sponsor the Children’s Cardiomyopathy Foundation’s 20th Annual Golf for a Cure

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Colbeck Capital Management (“Colbeck”) today announced its continued support of the Children’s Cardiomyopathy Foundation (“CCF” or the “Foundation”), a nonprofit organization dedicated to finding causes and cures for pediatric cardiomyopathy, through its sponsorship of the CCF 20th Annual Golf for a Cure.

The event will be held on July 24th, 2023, at the historic Ridgewood Country Club, one of the top ranked golf clubs in the nation. Proceeds from the event, from supporters like Jason Colodne and Colbeck, will be used towards initiatives that advance research and education on pediatric cardiomyopathy, a chronic and potentially life-threatening heart disease that is a leading cause of heart transplants and sudden cardiac arrests in children.

Established in 2002, CCF’s commitment to fostering research collaborations and facilitating dialogue among physicians, medical societies, and federal agencies has led to advances in how patients are managed and supported. Over the last 21 years, more than 445 medical publications and presentations on pediatric cardiomyopathy have resulted from CCF-funded studies and scientific conferences. CCF continues to strengthen its partnerships with the scientific community and industry while ensuring that the patient perspective is always at the forefront.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management (colbeck.com) is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions and risk mitigation strategies. Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Colbeck was founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, and its principals have extensive experience investing through different market cycles at leading institutions, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.