Playtika Expands Bingo Blitz Mobile Experience to Broadcast with Debut of New Television Game Show

HERZLIYA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Playtika’s Bingo Blitz, the #1 free-to-play bingo game*, is coming to an even bigger screen with the July 15 debut of the official Bingo Blitz-themed television game show in Mexico. Now, fans of the mobile gaming app can tune in to cheer on the show’s competitors in their quest for bingo.

The premiere of the Bingo Blitz-themed television game show marks an exciting milestone for the mobile game with a global online community of over 1 million daily active players–going beyond the world of mobile gaming into television entertainment to bring its worldwide audience to new heights.

Hosted by Yordi Rosado, the game will air weekly on Saturdays at 8:00pm CST. The show will see two contestants compete in seven rounds of trivia questions. The contestants will be asked 10 general knowledge questions with three fixed possible answers. For every correct answer, a ball is drawn from the iconic Bingo Blitz-themed machine (the biggest bingo machine in the world!) and brings them one step closer to scoring a bingo.

However, this television game show is not only about what the contestants know, it's about what they think they know. Before the game show contestants can take home the cash they must first guess how many questions they will get right. If their guess is incorrect, then their path to scoring a bingo is blocked.

The format has been developed by GameChanger Studio and will be produced by the Imagen Network. Production on the 50-episode first season will begin this month and is expected to air later this summer.

Laura Keren, Playtika’s Vice President of Global Marketing, said: “With Bingo Blitz, we are always looking to find new and innovative ways to reinvent and redefine bingo, ensuring the game is everywhere and accessible. We will further the launch of the Bingo Blitz-themed show, as we bring the fun of our online game to television. We are delighted that both contestants and viewers will be able to experience the joy of bingo in a brand new way.”

Bingo fans can download the mobile game for free on the App Store and Google Play using this link: https://bingoblitz.onelink.me/789120864/dwx1cc3l.

About Bingo Blitz

Bingo Blitz is the #1 free-to-play bingo game*, with over 1 million active players per day on social networks and mobile platforms forming a large community of players from all over the world. At Bingo Blitz, we care about our players and are driven by a commitment to provide them with the highest quality product and user experience. Through exciting narratives, innovative features, and mega prizes, our mission is to reinvent the way people play Bingo, making Bingo a game for everyone. Our unique social platform and content make it fun and easy for millions of people to play and connect with each other worldwide.

*According to data.ai, Bingo Blitz is the world's most popular free-to-play Bingo game by Worldwide downloads from September 2022 – July 2023 across iOS and Google Play.

Bingo Blitz® is intended for those 21 or older and is for amusement purposes only. Bingo Blitz® is not a real money app and does not offer real money gambling or an opportunity to win real money or prizes. All prizes are virtual and have no cash value. In-app purchases are available. © 2023, Playtika Santa Monica LLC. All rights reserved.