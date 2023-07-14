The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College in Ohio Select YuJa Enterprise Video Platform as its All-in-One Video Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College (known as Rio), a private university and public community college that comprises a single institution in Rio Grande, Ohio, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to provide a comprehensive video and media creation, hosting, storage and distribution solution campuswide. YuJa will replace VidGrid, the institution’s former video enterprise learning platform, which is phasing out its education offering.

The institution was seeking a user-friendly, all-in-one solution that integrates with Canvas, its learning management system. In addition, YuJa will enable instructors to add captions, video quizzing, and share content among a variety of audiences. The institution also will benefit from comprehensive analytics, gradebook integration, adaptive bitrate streaming, device compatibility, and other user-friendly features that enable success for instructors and students.

“Migrating video platforms shouldn’t have to be a burden for institutional leaders,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “YuJa provides training and support, and has already worked with a number of former VidGrid customers to transition to a video platform that meets their needs and helps instructors provide more engaging, collaborative educational experiences.”

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE AND RIO GRANDE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Nestled in the rolling hills of Southeastern Ohio, Rio's 190-acre campus is an oasis of learning, innovation, and technology in the region. The institution's strengths lie in a faculty of teachers/scholars who are dedicated to both the academic and humanistic growth of every student; programs that are academically challenging and numerous opportunities for extracurricular involvement. As America's unique private/public institution of higher education, Rio provides learners the opportunity to attain a high-quality, high-value education.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.