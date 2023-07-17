AviNation American Dream Tour in Chicago: National Youth Aviation Outreach Program to be Featured at Project HOOD

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The AviNation American Dream Tour is coming to the Project HOOD Summer Camp, Chicago, Ill., on Friday, July 21st. The tour is an outreach program for young people that promotes aviation/aerospace education and career opportunities. The program was started by AviNation Magazine, a national publication dedicated to generating excitement and interest in aviation among youth.

According to AviNation Publisher and American Dream Tour organizer Jacob Peed, the upcoming tour stop will be particularly engaging and poignant. He said, “Over 260 elementary and high school-age young people will participate in the American Dream Tour stop at Project HOOD. It will include small group conversations with world leaders in aviation and aerospace. Project HOOD is trying to make a difference for youth in the community. AviNation magazine and the AviNation American Dream Tour are aligned with that goal as well. So, it is a perfect pairing for the event. I use the analogy that we’re like a drop of water in a pond, and the hope is that the ripple goes to all edges of the pond. We’re just trying to do our part for youth.”

Blue Origin’s nonprofit Club of the Future, Chicago Fire Department Search & Rescue, Valqari, American Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Dillard University, Lewis University, a NOAA Meteorologist, an FAA Air Traffic Controller, Tuskegee Next, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Coast Guard, and the Illinois Student Assistance Commission will have representatives participate. The event is supported by the Chicago Department of Aviation and VANTAGE AIRPORT GROUP.

Project HOOD, Helping Others Obtain Destiny, is a transformative community initiative based in Chicago, providing resources such as mentoring, education, skills training, leadership development, and fostering entrepreneurship. With a mission to empower individuals and promote self-sufficiency, Project HOOD aims to combat social challenges and create economic opportunities within urban neighborhoods.

The AviNation American Dream Tour began in 2022 and has made over a dozen stops at various events since that time. AviNation magazine is published four times a year and is distributed to FBOs, universities, high school aeronautics programs, and trade events throughout the country.

AviNation’s next stop is AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin July 24-30, 2023, Booth #445. A special announcement will be made regarding the new national Flight Sim Academy.