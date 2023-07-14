Bosch Unveils Next Generation Dishwasher Line With Industry Leading Technology That Helps End the Great Loading Debate

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bosch Home Appliances, the award-winning dishwasher brand, is making its biggest launch yet with a complete update of its dishwasher portfolio. The new release includes a first of its kind PowerControl™ spray arm technology available in the 800 and Benchmark Series models as well as new features throughout the full line. The new evolution of dishwashers provides consumers with a more powerful clean, modern design and advancements that help simplify their life in the kitchen.

Available in the new 800 and Benchmark Series models, the PowerControl™ spray arm delivers the industry’s most advanced clean regardless of where consumers prefer to load their most challenging items in the lower rack. The new technology allows the flexibility to place various items anywhere in the lower rack and program a dedicated wash intensity in each target area. This allows consumers to focus their intensive clean where they need it most from pots and large bowls to hard to clean casserole dishes. Recognizing that 54%1 of Americans engage in arguments about loading the dishwasher, the new industry leading technology helps put an end to the great debate.

According to a recent survey conducted by Bosch, 75%2 of participants believe there is a right way and a wrong way to load the dishwasher, and another 87%3 said they rearrange dishes after someone else loaded them wrong. Additionally, 35%4 have even considered giving their spouse, partner, or roommate the silent treatment after arguing about loading the dishwasher. Now, Bosch’s PowerControl™ spray arm helps put an end to the ongoing dishwasher debate and leaves dishes clean no matter where they’re loaded on the lower rack.

“Innovation is a core brand pillar, and we’re always looking for an opportunity to advance the dishwasher portfolio and bring new technology to consumers’ kitchens,” said Puri Romeo, Bosch Brand Director. “From incredible performance to modern design and advanced connectivity, we’re bringing consumers a full suite of dishwashers to help simplify the cleaning process while still getting perfectly clean and dry dishes. From the 100 Series to the Benchmark Series, there is a dishwasher in this new line fit for everyone’s needs.”

Key features in the new dishwasher portfolio include:

PowerControl™ spray arm: Newly launched in 2023, the PowerControl™ spray arm is available in Bosch 800 and Benchmark Series Dishwashers, a brand-new industry-leading innovation designed to elevate consumers’ dishwashing to give them the ultimate clean. This new system offers more control in cleaning dishes and helps tackle those challenging messes like casseroles, pots, etc. The PowerControl™ spray arm provides a targeted intensive wash from anywhere in the bottom rack – no matter where the dishes are loaded.

CrystalDry™: Available in Bosch 800 and Benchmark Series Dishwashers, this powerful patented drying technology ensures dishes are as perfectly dry as they are clean for 60 percent better drying results5, even on hard-to-dry items like plastics. CrystalDry™ acts as the final step of the drying cycle to reduce the need for towel or air drying – because that’s one less thing you need to worry about in the kitchen.



Home Connect®: With this launch, Home Connect® is now offered across the full portfolio of dishwashers and helps consumers keep tabs on their dishwashers and monitor the appliance from almost anywhere6. The technology offers convenient customization options for consumer’s favorite cycle/option combinations, as well as the ability to personalize the PowerControl™ spray arm for the specific load. Additionally, Home Connect® provides smart reordering of detergent tabs through Amazon Alexa Smart Reorder when the dishwasher detects low supply, notification when cycle is completed, automatic notification and shutdown if leaks occur and status updates come to your phone. Hands-free voice control is available when paired with Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

Additionally, consumers can expect new modern handle designs complete with fingerprint resistant stainless steel and a sleek control panel with intuitive touch controls across the full lineup.

The all-new dishwasher line from Bosch is available this July with options starting at $549 - $1,799 at select retailers nationwide. Experience the future of dishwashing and put an end to contention in the kitchen. For more information about the new dishwashers and to find a retailer near you, please visit here.

About Bosch Home Appliances

Bosch home appliances has been selling high-quality appliances in the United States since 1991. With a focus on engineering products that simplify life, Bosch is known nationwide for raising the standards in quietness, efficiency, and design. Bosch frequently receives top ratings in leading consumer publications. Bosch home appliances is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Munich based BSH Home Appliances Group, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, the company operates manufacturing facilities in La Follette, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C., housing state-of-the-art factories for dishwashers, ranges, ovens and cooktops. Technology and Development Centers are located in Caryville and Oak Ridge, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C. To learn more: https://www.bosch-home.com/us/