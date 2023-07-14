NovaBay Pharmaceuticals reports Record Avenova Sales Day

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a company developing and commercializing high-quality eyecare, skincare and wound care products, announces that sales of Avenova®-branded products reached a new record during the Amazon Prime Day event held July 11-12, 2023, with sales increasing 22% over Prime Day 2022 and 43% over Prime Day 2021.

“Sales of Avenova products during Prime Day 2023 were at an all-time high since we created our direct-to-consumer sales channel in 2019. Unit sales and revenue broke daily records, eclipsing all previous milestones,” said Justin Hall, NovaBay CEO. “We are encouraged by this growth in our most important sales channel, and appreciate the loyalty of current Avenova users. We are excited to attract those new to the brand, many of whom we anticipate will become long-term customers.

“The results of this year’s Prime Day event further confirms that our marketing strategies are effectively cutting through the clutter of products and advertising, and that our core product, Avenova Antimicrobial Lid and Lash Spray, is used by a broadening and loyal customer base that values its superior efficacy,” he added.

NovaBay offers a full line of best-in-class Avenova-branded products for the management of chronic dry eye. Its flagship product Avenova Spray is the No. 1 doctor-recommended antimicrobial lid and lash cleanser. Additional Avenova products include lubricating eye drops for instant relief, a warm eye compress to soothe, an antioxidant-rich dietary supplement with omega-3 oils and the i-Chek to monitor physical eyelid health. All Avenova products are highly rated on Amazon.com, with Avenova Spray receiving 4.5 out of 5 stars from nearly 13,000 reviews, including 86% of ratings at 4 stars or above.

NovaBay encourages visitors to the Amazon website to review the many positive and heartfelt comments from users such as the following:

5 out of 5 stars - Excellent product for dry eye or meibomian glands Dysfunction! Arrived on time in good condition. This is the best eyelid cleanser for dry eyes on the market! I use it twice a day, sometimes three times. Optometrist and ophthalmologist recommended it to me. Makes my eyes clearer and eyes feel more comfortable.

5 out of 5 stars - Game changer for me! I've suffered with "goopy eye" for years, particularly in the morning, waking to crusty lids and/or film on my eyes. I also wear soft contact lenses (two-week disposables) and they would get very tough spots on them, clouding my vision. My optometrist said it was protein deposits, but no amount of cleaning or overnight protein removal fixed the problem. I purchased Avenova on a whim, and it's been a total game-changer: within a few days I began waking up with clear eyes and could wear my contact lenses all day without discomfort or blurriness. I spray on both eyes at night before bed, and again in the morning before putting in my lenses. I'm delighted with the results! Thank you, Avenova!

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and sells scientifically created and clinically proven eyecare and skincare products. NovaBay’s leading product, Avenova® Antimicrobial Lid & Lash Solution, is often prescribed by eyecare professionals for blepharitis and dry-eye disease and is also available directly to eyecare consumers through online distribution channels such as Amazon. DERMAdoctor® offers more than 30 dermatologist-developed skincare products through the DERMAdoctor website, well-known traditional and digital beauty retailers, and international distributors. NovaBay also manufactures and sells effective, yet gentle and non-irritating wound care products. The PhaseOne® brand is distributed through commercial partners in the U.S. for professional use only, and the NeutroPhase® brand is distributed in China by Pioneer Pharma (Hong Kong) Company Ltd.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release may be forward looking within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial progress and future financial performance of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our anticipated sales on Prime Day, marketing strategies, current partnerships, and any future revenue that may result from such partnerships and related marketing strategies, as well as generally the Company’s expected future financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different and adverse from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the size of the potential market for our products, the possibility that the available market for the Company’s products will not be as large as expected, the Company’s products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, and revenues will not be sufficient to meet the Company’s cash needs. Other risks relating to NovaBay’s business, including risks that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this press release, are detailed in NovaBay’s latest Form 10-Q/K filings and Registration Statement on Form S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of this date, and NovaBay disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Socialize and Stay Informed on NovaBay’s Progress

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Connect with NovaBay on LinkedIn

Visit NovaBay’s Website

Avenova Purchasing Information

For NovaBay Avenova purchasing information:

Please call 800-890-0329 or email sales@avenova.com

Avenova.com

DERMAdoctor Purchasing Information

For DERMAdoctor purchasing information:

Please call 877-337-6237 or email service@dermadoctor.com

DERMAdoctor.com