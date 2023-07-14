JetBlue Announces Next Steps of Wind Down Plan for Its Northeast Alliance with American Airlines

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced the next steps of the wind down of its Northeast Alliance with American Airlines.

“We are disappointed to be ending popular benefits like codesharing and reciprocal loyalty benefits. We know customers will miss these features and believe the U.S. Department of Justice’s position opposing them misses the mark,” said Dave Fintzen, vice president, Northeast Alliance, JetBlue. “With the court’s recent ruling and the termination of the NEA, we have to sunset them in short order. Even as these benefits end, we are still committed to minimizing disruption to existing travel plans and continuing to deliver great value and our award-winning product and service to our customers.”

As the next step in the process, JetBlue and American are implementing the following:

Beginning July 21, 2023, JetBlue customers will no longer be able to book new codeshare bookings on American Airlines and vice versa.

For customers with travel already booked, TrueBlue or AAdvantage numbers will need to be added to the booking before July 21, 2023 in order to earn points, tiles and reciprocal perks.

Customers can accrue TrueBlue points for all tickets purchased prior to July 21, 2023, as long as their TrueBlue number is added to the booking before July 21, 2023.

JetBlue and American are working together to minimize disruption to customers who have booked travel. Customers who have booked travel for the months ahead can remain confident in their plans. To the extent any individual customers are impacted, JetBlue will reach out individually for any required re-accommodation or refund.

We will continue to work with American and through the legal process on a wind down plan that protects consumers. For the most up to date information, visit https://www.jetblue.com/airline-partners/american-airlines

About JetBlue

