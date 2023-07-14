United States Sexual Wellness Market Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028 Featuring Key Vendors - LifeStyles, Church & Dwight, Diamond Products, Reckitt Benckiser, Okamoto Industries, Karex, Doc Johnson - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "U.S. Sexual Wellness Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. sexual wellness market is expected to reach a value of $10.05 billion by 2028 from $6.47 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.63%
North America is home to about 357 million people, and about 143 million households. It is a major industry for contraceptives and sexual wellness products due to a properly formulated sex education program and an efficient distribution network. The US represents one of the most sexually active populations using condoms and sexual lubricants.
The U.S. sexual wellness market is highly fragmented, with several top vendors. However, the market witnesses consolidation, albeit at a slow pace. Some prominent players in the U.S. sexual wellness market include LifeStyles, Church & Dwight, Diamond Products, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Okamoto Industries, Karex Berhad, and Doc Johnson.
Further, vendors are expected to enjoy a competitive advantage in the industry by providing condoms in various colors, flavors, and features. Since attracting customers has become an important part of the condom industry, choosing the right marketing, advertising, and distribution strategies is crucial.
Condoms are the most convenient and effective solution for reducing the alarming prevalence of HIV and STIs in the U.S. Per the UNAIDS, most new infected cases of HIV are caused due to unsafe sex, and hence there is an urgent need for producing and distributing more condoms creating favorable growth opportunities for U.S. sexual wellness market.
The most important and immediate need for sexual wellness products exists among women and girls. Female gender accounts for just around 26.50% share of the U.S. sexual wellness market, and there is a huge opportunity for growth in the market for female products. Vendors who can increase their ability to reach the female population are expected to enjoy a competitive advantage in the industry.
Demographical factors, such as age, population, GDP, disposable income, and others, play a significant role in the condom industry. The United States has significant penetration of condom usage owing to better education and high income.
MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES
Innovation in Condom Designs
The technology-driven condoms are some of the new & innovative contraception that people highly prefer in the U.S. sexual wellness market. As many end-users are allergic to latex, they highly prefer to use these latex-free condoms, thereby motivating various companies to manufacture and produce latex-free condoms. The technology-based condoms are usually light & slim that are available in different colors, sizes, & scents as per the consumer needs.
Some of these condoms include ORIGAMI, Hydrogel, and The Galactic Cap. ORIGAMI Condoms are mainly allergen-free and, without an odor or smell, allowing for easy, smooth, & better motion during intercourse. Hydrogels are usually biodegradable & eco-friendly that consists of properties similar to the tissue that can be designed & feel like skin.
INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS
Easy Availability of Substitutes for Condoms
While no contraceptive can be termed foolproof to prevent pregnancy, several have come closer to achieving perfection. Contraceptives, including surgical procedures, pills, barriers, and implants, are designed and upgraded regularly to achieve perfection. Surgical procedures and implants usually have a low failure rate on correct implementation. Although condoms rank lower on the perfection rate, they provide a high protection rate against STDs and STIs.
However, the risk of STD and STI transfer rate is lower or non-existent in people that stick to a single partner. In such scenarios, people prefer to use long-standing contraceptives. In addition, condoms have to be used every time someone has intercourse. Other contraceptives are usually replaced at longer intervals or, in some cases, permanently.
Therefore, such high availability of substitute contraceptives has created a significant challenge to the demand for condoms, adversely impacting the U.S. sexual wellness market.
Overview
- UNFPA Strategy for Family Planning
- UNFPA Strategic Priorities for Action
- Barriers to Family Planning
- Family Planning Analysis
- HIV & AIDS
- Key Insights
- Promotional Strategies
- Branding Strategies
- Pricing Analysis
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Innovations in Condom Designs
- Growing Penetration of Digital Marketplace
- Rising Shift Toward Female Customers
Market Growth Enablers
- Government Initiatives for Free Condom Distribution
- Evolvement of Gender-Neutral Tone in Market
- Sex Education Programs Drive Awareness
- Increase in Acceptance of Sexual Wellness Products Among Women
Market Restraints
- Easy Availability of Substitutes for Condoms
- Limited Popularity, Availability, and Affordability of Female Condoms
- Lack of Investor Confidence in Potential Start-Ups
Key Company Profiles
- LifeStyles
- Church & Dwight
- Diamond Products
- Reckitt Benckiser Group
- Okamoto Industries
- Karex Berhad
- Doc Johnson
Other Prominent Vendors
- BioFilm
- B.Cumming
- Caution wear
- CalExotics
- Calvin Klein (PVH CORP)
- Cupid Limited
- Empowered Products
- Good Clean Love
- Guy & O'Neill
- HBM Group
- Hello Cake
- ID Lubricants
- Innovus Pharma
- L Brands (LVMH)
- La Maison Lejaby
- La Perla
- LELO
- Live Well Brands
- Lovehoney Group
- Mayor Laboratories
- MD Science Lab
- Orient Industry
- PHE
- pjur group
- Sensuous Beauty
- Silk Parasol
- Skins Sexual Health
- Sliquid
- StaySafe Condoms (BY ADVACARE PHARMA)
- STRATA Various Product Design
- Suki (OhMiBod)
- Sustain Natural
- Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR)
- Topco Sales
- Trigg Laboratories
- Unique Condoms International
- Veru Healthcare/The Female Health Company
- XR Brands
SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS
Segmentation by Product
- Sex Toys
- Condoms
- Exotic Lingerie
- Sexual Lubricants
- Others
Segmentation by Sex Toys
- Vibrators
- Rubber Pennies
- Cock Rings
- Anal Beads
- Rubber Vaginas
- Blindfolds/Feathers
- Harness & Strap-on-Penises
- Bondage Gear
Segmentation by Condoms
- Gender
- Material
- End-users
Segmentation by Gender
- Male
- Female
Segmentation by Distribution
- Retail
- Online
Segmentation by Region
- The U.S.
- South
- West
- Mid-West
- North East
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/smerx1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.