NPMA Unleashes Over One Million Termites in “Will They Eat It?” Season Two

Termites are back for another season of NPMA's "Will They Eat It?" to show just how destructive this pest can be. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Episode one of the National Pest Management Association's brand new season of its fan-favorite video project, "Will They Eat It?"

Episode one of the National Pest Management Association's brand new season of its fan-favorite video project, "Will They Eat It?"

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ready or not, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) is back with a brand new season of its fan-favorite video project, “Will They Eat It?”.

This thrilling five-episode video project demonstrates the truly destructive nature of termites by placing everyday objects into a tank of hungry termites. With the much-anticipated sequel, NPMA is upping the ante with over one MILLION total termites to answer the question we’re all asking… will they eat it?

We know that termites can tear right through wood – including the lumber used to build your home – but there are quite a few more cellulose-based household items that these tiny terrors can chew through. Season two showcases jaw-dropping results when show host Dr. Mike Bentley releases more than a million hungry termites on objects including a baseball cap, family photo album, dog toy, backpack and even a big, comfy armchair.

“Every year, termites cause an estimated $6.8 billion in U.S. property damage, and most homeowners insurance doesn’t cover the cost of repairs.” said Mike Bentley, Ph.D., entomologist for NPMA and returning host of “Will They Eat It?”. “Not only is a full-fledged termite infestation costly, but it also threatens the safety and structural integrity of your home. With the return of this popular video series, we’re hoping to encourage the American public to be vigilant about termite control in their homes with preventative annual termite inspections.”

Be sure to catch all the action by tuning in on WillTheyEatIt.pestworld.org or by following along via @PestWorld social media channels. To protect your property, always schedule a termite inspection with a local pest control professional. For more information on termites, visit PestWorld.org.

About the National Pest Management Association

The NPMA, a non-profit organization with more than 5,500 members, was established in 1933 to support the pest management industry's commitment to the protection of public health, food and property from the diseases and dangers of pests. For more information, visit PestWorld.org or follow @PestWorld on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, TikTok and YouTube.