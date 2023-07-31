Henry Schein Medical and Medpod Inc. Join Forces to Launch Medpac

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Henry Schein Medical, the U.S. medical business of Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), and Medpod Inc. today announced the launch of Medpac – a lightweight, portable telediagnostic solution that allows health care providers to offer comprehensive professional care regardless of location, helping to bridge the gap between remote telemedicine consultations and in-person office visits. Telemedicine plays a crucial role in improving health care accessibility, reducing barriers, and enhancing patient outcomes, particularly in underserved populations and remote areas, according to a study published in the National Library of Medicine.

A compact, backpack version of Medpod Inc.’s MobileDoc, Medpac houses a set of telediagnostic devices, enabling health care providers to conduct examinations remotely. Equipped with the latest technology, the solution allows for real-time video and audio, as well as clinical and lab data streaming, optimized for both cellular and Wi-Fi networks. Its connectivity capabilities help facilitate continuous patient monitoring and enable access to essential medical data, enhancing the quality of care delivered.

Exclusively distributed by Henry Schein Medical, Medpac is suitable for a range of applications, including ambulatory surgery centers, emergency medical services, expansion of off-site point of care, health professional storage areas, house calls, military, schools, and worksites.

“We are excited to join forces with Medpod Inc. to introduce Medpac, which will further our efforts to help health care providers deliver exceptional care to patients in any setting,” said Todd Stack, General Manager of Medical Solutions at Henry Schein. “Medpac features Medpod’s pioneering telediagnostics and supports our commitment to providing innovative health care solutions. Together, we are helping to transform the way care is delivered – enhancing patient outcomes and extending the reach of health care professionals.”

Within Medpac, health care providers will find a selection of medical instruments along with an exam camera, a tablet available in a 12 or 17-inch screen, hot-swappable batteries, and a headphone jack for stethoscope monitoring.

“Medpod Inc. is proud to introduce Medpac, a game-changing and even more portable version of our MobileDoc solution,” said Jack Tawil, Chairman and CEO at Medpod Inc. “Medpod’s goal has always been to mobilize health care delivery. Engineered with years of both provider and patient feedback, and following an intense design process, our engineers have managed to pack significant diagnostic capabilities into a backpack that only a few short years ago required a utility truck to transport.”

Medpac is available now for health care professionals. For more information about Medpac and Medpod Inc.’s other solutions, please click here.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 22,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.6 billion in 2022, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.1 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and Twitter.com/HenrySchein.

About Medpod Inc.

Medpod Inc. is a leading innovator in digital and mobile healthcare, leveraging its Telediagnostic and Medical Access Point technology to enable remote providers to deliver both inbound and outbound patient care in both traditional and non-traditional care environments. With a focus on solving access point and healthcare disparity issues, Medpod's professional best-in-class products create a leapfrog effect in the quality of care delivered. Medpod empowers healthcare providers to deliver comprehensive care beyond traditional settings, not only bridging the disparity gap but surpassing it with exceptional quality and accessibility all while reducing healthcare costs.