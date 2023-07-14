Fearless Fund leads Multi-Million Dollar Seed Round for BREAD Beauty Supply

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fearless Fund, a venture capital fund focused on supporting Women of Color entrepreneurs, leads a multi-million dollar seed funding round for BREAD Beauty Supply (BREAD), a breakthrough haircare line of basics for not-so-basic hair.

Celebrating their 3rd anniversary today, BREAD has quickly made a name for itself in the beauty industry with its innovative and inclusive approach to haircare. The company offers a range of clean and effective products specifically designed for textured and curly hair, catering to the unique needs of individuals with diverse hair types. Their commitment to using natural ingredients and sustainable packaging has resonated tremendously with consumers around the world.

Through their groundbreaking work, Fearless Fund is reshaping the narrative of entrepreneurship, unlocking opportunities for women of color, and contributing to a more equitable and inclusive business environment. Their unwavering commitment to discovering, supporting, and investing in exceptional women of color businesses is igniting a wave of transformation and unlocking the untapped potential that lies within this dynamic group of entrepreneurs. Their investment in BREAD reinforces their dedication to fostering diversity and inclusivity within the beauty and wellness sectors. By supporting BREAD, they aim to bring about positive change and empower individuals to embrace their natural beauty.

"We are incredibly proud to support Bread Beauty Supply on their trailblazing journey to revolutionize the haircare industry," said Arian Simone, General Partner at Fearless Fund. "Their innovative products and unwavering commitment to inclusivity have impressed us from the start. As a venture capital firm dedicated to empowering Women of Color founders, we are elated to support BREAD's mission and are confident in their potential to create a meaningful impact. With our partnership, we aim to amplify their vision and drive positive change within the beauty and wellness sectors."

Fearless Fund is renowned for their dedication to supporting underrepresented founders and businesses, and they have recognized the immense potential of BREAD. By leading this substantial seed funding round, they aim to provide the necessary resources and strategic guidance to help BREAD scale its operations and further solidify its position in the market.

With this new investment, BREAD plans to further expand its product line and enhance its research and development capabilities. With recent expansion in over 460 Ulta Beauty doors, these funds will also strengthen its distribution channels to reach a wider customer base and grow the company's team to bolster its marketing efforts to amplify brand awareness and engagement.

“I’m so excited to partner with Fearless Fund, an organization that prides itself on truly supporting women of color,” says BREAD Founder, Maeva Heim. “For the past three years, our goal of not only sustaining but expanding as a business is now possible with key investors creating a level playing field in the beauty category. This investment allows us to not only reach a larger consumer base but continue our commitment of bringing innovative products to those looking for a simplified, edited hair care routine with the key essentials resulting in healthy hair.”

This multi-million dollar seed round is a testament to Bread Beauty's vision, potential, and the confidence placed in them by Fearless Fund. With their combined support, Bread Beauty is poised for remarkable growth and to become a leading force in the haircare industry.

About BREAD Beauty Supply:

Bread Beauty Supply is a pioneering haircare brand that focuses on developing clean and effective products for textured and curly hair. With a commitment to using natural ingredients and sustainable packaging. The brand is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of individuals with diverse hair types. For more information, please visit https://breadbeautysupply.com/.

About Fearless Fund:

Fearless Fund is a venture capital firm that invests in early-stage, women of color-led businesses. The fund is dedicated to bridging the gap in venture capital funding for underrepresented founders and building a stronger ecosystem of diverse entrepreneurs. Fearless Fund provides capital, mentorship, and strategic support to empower these companies to achieve sustainable growth. For more information, please visit www.fearless.fund.