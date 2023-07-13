AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Atradius Seguros de Crédito, S.A.

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of Atradius Seguros de Crédito, S.A. (Atradius Mexico) (Mexico City, Mexico). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Atradius Mexico’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The ratings reflect Atradius Mexico’s strategic importance to the overall Atradius group, given its leading position within Mexico’s credit insurance segment, its importance as a gateway to Latin America’s insurance markets, good financial flexibility derived from its strong capitalization, supportive reinsurance provided by the group and its seasoned management team. These positive rating factors are offset partially by volatility in the company’s net income due to the intrinsic volatility in the credit insurance market.

Atradius Mexico benefits from its integration within the Atradius group, which allows it to leverage operations on the same practices and procedures, reinsurance, draft facilities and underwriting selection. In addition, its ERM practices show a high level of integration to its immediate parent, Atradius N.V.

Atradius Mexico offers credit insurance in its domestic market and was ranked as Mexico’s largest credit insurer in 2022. The three largest participants in this line of business hold 89% of the market share.

Atradius Mexico’s financial performance continues to improve in 2022 and 2023 after continuous fine tuning of its underwriting and collection practices to adapt to the evolving market conditions, which have existed since 2020. Such adjustments are reflected in a combined ratio of 44.3% and a return on equity of 11.5% as of year-end 2022, comparing favorably with its peers in Mexico’s credit insurance industry. AM Best expects Atradius Mexico’s profitability to continue and rely mainly on its sound underwriting and expense control practices, as well as consistent financial product, which leverages on the company’s long position in U.S. dollars.

Atradius Mexico’s risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) on a consolidated basis, was maintained at the strongest level, and as a result, the company maintains significant financial flexibility. Furthermore, AM Best expects the company to sustain its capitalization level. Atradius Mexico’s reinsurance program is placed with Atradius Reinsurance Designated Activity Company, further demonstrating the support received by the group.

If there are positive rating actions taken on the main operating subsidiaries of Atradius N.V., as a result of a change in the key rating fundamentals of Atradius N.V.’s parent company, Grupo Catalana Occidente S.A., Atradius Mexico’s ratings likely would move in tandem. Likewise, if there are negative rating actions taken on the Atradius group, because of a sustained decline in operating performance or a sustained and material deterioration in Atradius N.V.’s consolidated risk-adjusted capitalization, Atradius Mexico’s ratings would mirror those same rating actions.

A change in AM Best’s perception regarding the actual or perceived level of strategic importance of Atradius Mexico to the Atradius group of companies also could impact the company’s ratings.

