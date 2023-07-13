PAX Announces Limited Edition Collaboration with Comedian Jon Gabrus

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAX, a leading global cannabis brand, today announced a new product collaboration with actor, comedian, cannabis enthusiast, podcaster and cultural commentator, Jon Gabrus, celebrating his roundup of “8 Best Things to Do While High.” Together, with artist Matt Braun, the team collaborated on four limited edition designs featuring some of Gabrus’ favorite pairings for the PAX Era and the brand’s lineup of pure, full flavor cannabis pods. Intended to be visually simple, fun, and highly relatable, these designs bring a spirit of humor and levity to cannabis consumption as a lifestyle.

The “8 Best Things to Do While High” designs feature the words High & Mighty, the name of Gabrus’ popular podcast that spans a diverse range of topics and themes, from cannabis to music to the great outdoors, and so much more. The other side includes a series of custom graphics, each representing one of Gabrus’ preferred activities while consuming cannabis.

“High and Mighty is the name of my podcast, but it’s also a pretty solid life mantra for me. I am a big strong stoner, who has a lot of opinions that I can get rather High and Mighty about. So that’s how I want you to feel after you rip from my custom Pax Era,” said comedian Jon Gabrus. “I also included some imagery of my favorite cannabis pairings—all things that go very well with a nice pull from the Era.”

“It’s a dream to be launching these limited-edition designs with Jon. He’s been an advocate for the PAX brand, long before we started working together, which has given us the opportunity to come together authentically and create something that celebrates cannabis in a really fun and fresh way,” said Lauryn Livengood, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at PAX. “Jon brings such a great energy and enthusiasm to the space. His interests and projects are broad, and he’s made a huge impact on the normalization of cannabis through both humor and genuine enjoyment of the plant—the epitome of what it means to be a PAX consumer.”

Devices will also be available in Ultra Pink, Ultra Green, Ultra Blue and Black, starting at $35 MSRP, and can be purchased beginning July 13, 2023 on pax.com and at selected dispensaries throughout the Southern California region.

Jon Gabrus is a writer/actor/comedian/podcaster and about 12 other slashes that are too humbling to put in writing. He’s been an avid cannabis consumer since his mid 20s in NYC. You may know him from 101 Places to Party Before You Die, or the High and Mighty Podcast, one of his many guest appearances in movies/TV shows/podcasts, or maybe you recognize him from shushing him at a restaurant once.

PAX is a leading global cannabis brand on a mission to enhance people’s lives, delivering well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, PAX has provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. PAX has been recognized for its brand, culture and products by The New York Times’ Wirecutter, TIME, Fast Company, GQ, Gear Patrol, mg Magazine, High Times, and many more. PAX is committed to making a positive impact through PEACE BY PAX, its purpose-driven platform supporting social reform, safe access and sustainability.

© 2023 PAX Labs, Inc. All Rights Reserved. PAX, X, and ERA are all trademarks of PAX Labs, Inc. Patents and Trademarks: pax.com/IP