L‘OFFICIEL ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH and ROLLOUT OF “LA REVUE DES MONTRES” across ASIA, a leading luxury watch and jewellery media title under L’Officiel SAS Inc

PARIS & NEW YORK & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), a subsidiary of AMTD Group Inc. (hereinafter referred as “AMTD Group”), AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) (“AMTD Digital”), and L’Officiel Inc. SAS, are thrilled to announce the launch of "LA REVUE DES MONTRES" in Asia, marking a significant milestone of AMTD Group in the evolution of global media coverage in the luxury watch industry.

The revered French speaking watch magazine "LA REVUE DES MONTRES", under L’Officiel SAS Inc., with a history stretching back more than 30 years, is ready to engage Asian watch aficionados with this ambitious launch. Under the aegis of AMTD, the magazine will extend its reach by delivering fresh, timely, and engaging content through digital and social media platforms. The rollout plan also includes distribution of print editions across Asia, beginning this month with Singapore and Malaysia.

Dr. Calvin Choi, Global Chairman of AMTD Group and L’Officiel SAS Inc. highlights the importance of this expansion: “Asia's passion for precision and craftsmanship found in luxury watches is unparalleled. With the launch of La Revue des Montres in Asia, we are not just responding to the high demand for information about watches in Asia, but also aiming to build a vibrant community of watch collectors across the region.”

“This rollout in Asia is a significant stride in our mission to create a global media brand that bridges the gap between Swiss watch manufacturers and watch collectors in Asia," said Benjamin Eymère, CEO of L'Officiel Inc. "It allows our teams in France, Switzerland, and Asia to synchronize their efforts, enabling a robust live connection with the world's most important region for watch collectors.”

Stefan Ciejka, the chief editor of La Revue des Montres France since 1991, shares the following statement: "La Revue des Montres first appeared in March 1991, on the occasion of the Basel Fair. As the longest- running specialized magazine in France, La Revue des Montres has published more than 300 regular or special issues. Being an editorial pioneer in our sector, we have witnessed the extraordinary development of the watch industry for over thirty years. On behalf of the team at La Revue des Montres, I am proud and honored to extend my best wishes for success and happiness to our esteemed colleagues at La Revue des Montres Asia."

Aileen Soh, Managing Director, South East Asia (“SEA”) of La Revue des Montres and L’Officiel SAS Inc., will be working closely with Kelvin Tan, the appointed Associate Publisher for SEA, together with a dedicated team: “I am proud to announce that L'Officiel is launching our inaugural issue of La Revue Des Montres featuring H. Moser & Cie. in 2023 with two issues this year - Summer and Festive. I am grateful for the support from our advertisers and look forward to more collaborations in the near future.”

Kelvin Tan expressed his excitement about the new project, stating, “We truly hope you enjoy reading the first issue of La Revue Des Montres for Singapore and Malaysia. A lot of hard work has been put into creating this issue and it is our sincere wish that you, our valued readers, pick us as THE horology publication of choice. Our deep appreciation as well to our clients and team members for making this possible and we will continue to strive to be the best!”

Building on this momentum, the La Revue des Montres community-centric platform will continue to roll out across Asia in the coming months. The platform, dedicated to providing watch enthusiasts with comprehensive knowledge, valuable resources, and exclusive access to the captivating world of horology, will house its digital content within L’Officiel’s global platform. The quarterly print issues will be released across Asia, with forthcoming launches in countries including Vietnam, the Philippines, and more across Asia.

As part of this announcement, AMTD Digital is unveiling the new logo for La Revue des Montres, which includes the iconic AMTD sphere logo and the wording “AMTD Idea”. This merge of logos symbolizes AMTD’s strategy of positioning historical brands such as L’Officiel and La Revue des Montres on a global scale. The use of this unified logo is vital to represent our global content network. Any other use of our trademark without this unified logo does not represent our global content network.

The launch of La Revue des Montres AMTD is a testament to AMTD’s commitment to expanding its footprint into the watch industry and strengthening its presence in Asia. With the support of its global partners, the company looks forward to delivering a refreshed and unique line-up of L’Officiel products to the Asia markets.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group, formerly known as AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a premier Asia financial institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors from Asia, including China and Hong Kong as well as the ASEAN markets with global capital markets. Its comprehensive one-stop financial services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients’ diverse and inter-connected financial needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. Leveraging its deep roots in Asia and its unique eco-system — the "AMTD SpiderNet" — AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active superconnector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on Twitter at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform in Asia. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital financial services, SpiderNet ecosystem solutions, digital media, content and marketing, as well as digital investments. It is the fusion reactor at the core of the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem and empowers and integrates the various digital businesses within its ecosystem. For AMTD Digital’s announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

