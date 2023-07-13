SimpleTire Partners with Sonsio Vehicle Protection to Introduce ATV/UTV Tire Replacement Coverage - Meeting the Needs of a Thriving Market

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SimpleTire, a leading Philadelphia-based online tire retailer and part of the Dealer Tire Family of Companies, has joined forces with Sonsio Vehicle Protection, an industry-leading vehicle protection provider headquartered in Arvada, Colorado, to launch a new initiative aimed at enhancing the tire replacement experience for millions of ATV/UTV drivers in the United States. Through this partnership, SimpleTire now offers exclusive Tire Replacement Coverage for ATV/UTV tire lines, backed by Sonsio's comprehensive road hazard protection.

The market for all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility task vehicles (UTVs) is thriving, with more than 35 million Americans currently riding these vehicles, according to industry sources such as the Specialty Vehicle Institute of America (SVIA) and the ATV Safety Institute. The sheer scale of this passionate community highlights the importance of offering reliable and affordable tire replacement options tailored to their unique needs. Furthermore, the global ATV and UTV market is poised for significant growth. According to a recent report by Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $9.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $18.6 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period (2022-2031).

With the introduction of Tire Replacement Coverage for ATV/UTV tire lines, SimpleTire and Sonsio Vehicle Protection address the challenges faced by ATV and UTV owners when seeking dependable and cost-effective tire replacement options. This partnership aims to provide comprehensive coverage that ensures peace of mind and a hassle-free tire replacement experience.

Key features of SimpleTire's Tire Replacement Coverage for ATV/UTV Tire Lines include:

Extensive Inventory: SimpleTire offers unparalleled access to thousands of tires from over 300 tire brands, including a vast selection of high-quality tires specifically designed for ATVs and UTVs, guaranteeing vehicle owners can find the perfect fit for their vehicles. Competitive Pricing: SimpleTire is dedicated to providing competitive pricing, making tire replacement more accessible and cost-effective for ATV/UTV owners. Additionally, SimpleTire offers flexible financing options through safe and secure financing companies, including Affirm, Katapult, and PayPal Credit, enabling customers to get the tires they need now and pay for them later. Easy Online Ordering: Through SimpleTire's user-friendly online platform, customers can conveniently browse and purchase new tires and schedule installation from the comfort of their homes. With speedy delivery right to their doorstep or their preferred tire installer, the tire replacement process is made simple and efficient. Exceptional Customer Support: SimpleTire's knowledgeable customer support team is available to assist customers throughout the entire tire replacement process, addressing any queries or concerns they may have.

“SimpleTire offers an exceptional number of ATV/UTV tire options, and our road hazard protection coverage fits perfectly into their offering,” said David Jordanger, Sonsio Vehicle Protection’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Through this partnership, SimpleTire customers will now have access to Sonsio’s best-in-class road hazard protection, which provides tire repair and replacement coverage for ATV/UTV tires purchased through SimpleTire. Our mission at Sonsio Vehicle Protection is to make the consumer’s experience seamless.”

"Our partnership with Sonsio Vehicle Protection represents a significant milestone in our mission to simplify the tire replacement process for ATV/UTV owners," said Kenny Pratt, Chief Digital Officer & Co-Founder of SimpleTire. "By combining our extensive tire inventory and user-friendly online platform with Sonsio's comprehensive vehicle protection plans, we can provide customers with unparalleled coverage and the peace of mind they deserve."

About SimpleTire

Based in Philadelphia, SimpleTire is an online tire retailer committed to relentlessly reinventing tire replacement to make it "way simple, way better." The company's business model links independent tire distributors and 25,000 installation partners across the country into one seamless e-commerce network, providing customers access to an unparalleled inventory of tires from hundreds of brands and an all-in-one tire replacement experience. SimpleTire sells tires in all categories, including Passenger, Light truck, Commercial, Agriculture, OTR, Industrial, ATV, Antique, and various specialties. For more information, visit www.simpletire.com.

SimpleTire Awards & Accolades

About Sonsio Vehicle Protection

With a comprehensive lineup of vehicle protection plans, Sonsio offers industry-leading programs that cover tire and wheel road hazard protection, appearance protection, parts and labor warranties, mechanical advisory, and other critical consumer services. These benefits provide vehicle owners with affordable and valuable coverages to keep their vehicles on the road safely and maximize the resale value by keeping the appearance of their vehicles like-new. To learn more visit www.sonsio.com.