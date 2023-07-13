TSS Solutions Announces Contract Award

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TSS Solutions, an Acorn Growth Company, announces contract award to fully upgrade an AN/TPS-43 Radar System for the Ecuadorian Air Force (Fuerza Aérea Ecuatoriana, FAE).

TSS Solutions, a defense electronics engineering and manufacturing company focused on the repair, upgrade, operations, maintenance, and leasing of radar systems, announced the award of a contract through Defense Logistics Agency with U.S. Navy’s Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (C4I) Program Management Warfare Office (PMW 740). This contract will deliver a completely modernized radar system for the FAE. The face value of the contract is $11.7 million dollars with a period of performance ending in September 2025.

TSS is providing a completely upgraded and modernized AN/TPS-43 radar system, labeled the TSS Integrated Ground-Based Air Radar (TIGAR). The TIGAR radar is equipped with TSS designed and integrated, state-of-the-art subsystems that deliver significantly improved performance, reliability, and operability over the current AN/TPS series of radar systems. “TSS has added a significant number of emerging technology upgrades to the TPS-43 radar system that greatly improve the air surveillance detection, tracking and classification for our partner nations. Our radar depot in Melbourne, FL enables cost effective technology insertions that greatly extend the service life of air surveillance radar systems and our field service teams conduct installation and training required to assist our defense partners. Having completed upgrades of the TPS-70 and TPS-75 for the U.S. Air Force, this award further reinforces TSS as the leader in technically refreshing legacy radar systems and allows us to continue supporting our global defense customer base. We are pleased to have been chosen to deliver a powerful new radar system to the Ecuadorian Air Force that will provide a long-range air picture that detects, tracks, and automatically classifies the full threat spectrum,” said Don DiFrisco, President, and CEO.

TSS Solutions is the defense electronics leader in upgrading, reengineering, repairing, and operating ground-based tactical and fixed position radar and SATCOM systems. TSS Solutions serves the global defense, telecommunications, and commercial industries with depot repairs, technology insertions, field installations and training. The Company is committed to building innovative products and delivering world-class engineering and technical services to support customers' missions globally. The men and women of TSS Solutions are proud to support the United States and its allies who protect national interests and preserve freedom around the world. www.tsssolutions.com

Acorn Growth Companies is a middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace and Defense markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. AcornGrowthCompanies.com