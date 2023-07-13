Absolute Software Named a Leader in the Summer G2 Grid Reports for Endpoint Management and Zero Trust Networking

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Absolute Software™ (Nasdaq: ABST) (TSX: ABST), the only provider of intelligent, self-healing security solutions, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Summer 2023 Grid® Reports for Endpoint Management and Zero Trust Networking published by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace.

This marks the fourteenth consecutive quarter that Absolute Secure Endpoint has ranked in the highest quadrant for Endpoint Management solution, and the fourth consecutive quarter that Absolute Secure Access has been recognized as a leading Zero Trust Networking solution - based on user ratings from verified G2 users and high levels of customer satisfaction. To be named a Market Leader, products must be highly rated by users who have been G2 verified and have substantial market presence scores.

“Hybrid/remote work schedules have added many new risks to users accessing the corporate network remotely; many of these risks are rated high or very high,” says one Absolute Secure Access user. “One way of mitigating the risk is Zero Trust Network Access… Several zero-trust tools are available in the market now; Absolute Secure Access is an attractive choice for customers for its features, simple licensing process and cost-effectiveness.”

Another Absolute Secure Endpoint user shares, “Overall, I would highly recommend Absolute Secure Endpoint to anyone looking for top notch endpoint security software. Their products are excellent, their customer service is outstanding, and they truly care about the security of their customers' endpoints.”

“To continue to be recognized by our customers as a leading security solution provider and, more importantly, as a trusted partner quarter after quarter is an incredible honor,” said Matt Meanchoff, Chief Customer Officer at Absolute. “Our top priority remains empowering organizations across the globe with the critical, self-healing capabilities needed to strengthen cyber resiliency, and operate confidently and securely in the work-from-anywhere era.”

Embedded in the firmware of more than 600 million devices, Absolute’s patented Persistence® technology provides a permanent digital connection to every endpoint. Absolute Secure Endpoint delivers intelligence into device and application health, enabling IT and security teams to ensure that endpoints remain compliant and mission-critical security controls remain operational. Purpose-built for hybrid and mobile work models, Absolute Secure Access provides resilient network connectivity for users to securely access critical resources in the public cloud, private data centers, and on-premises, and empowers IT teams to adopt a ZTNA security approach while actively improving the end user experience.

Download the full G2 Summer 2023 Grid Report for Endpoint Management here and the Grid Report for Zero Trust Networking here. To see what G2 users have to say about Absolute Secure Endpoint or to leave a review, visit here. To see what G2 users have to say about Absolute Secure Access or to leave a review, visit here.

