Outcome Capital and Jumpstart Enter into a Corporate Partnership to Support Early Education in Underserved Communities

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Outcome Capital, a specialized life science advisory and investment banking firm, is excited to announce a corporate partnership with Jumpstart. For the last 30 years, Jumpstart’s mission has been to promote high-quality early learning and ensure that every child in America enters kindergarten prepared to succeed. Jumpstart recruits college student volunteers to deliver high quality programming in underserved communities. Since inception, Jumpstart has trained over 64,000 college students and community volunteers to serve preschool children nationwide.

“ Jumpstart is excited to launch a new partnership with Outcome Capital whose support will help fund our programming for young children in underserved communities and our ability to recruit and train the next generation of early education leaders,” added Julie DeGarmo, National Director of Corporate Partnerships at Jumpstart.

“ As a component of Outcome’s commitment to philanthropic activities and social responsibility spanning the life sciences and education, we were looking for an organization that effectively promotes significant enhancement in early childhood education. After meeting JumpStart, our entire organization got behind their mission. Our support will focus on scaling Jumpstart’s impactful early childhood education programs and address the significant early childhood teacher retention issue,” said Dr. Oded Ben-Joseph, Managing Partner at Outcome Capital.

ABOUT JUMPSTART FOR YOUNG CHILDREN

For 30 years, Jumpstart has been fueled by the belief that providing high-quality educational opportunities to all young children prepares them for academic and economic success later in life. Jumpstart advances equitable learning outcomes for young children by recruiting and supporting caring adults to deliver high-quality programming and drive systems change through teaching, advocacy, and leadership. Jumpstart has trained more than 64,000 college students and community volunteers, preparing over 140,000 children for kindergarten success. Jumpstart’s program is replicated across the country in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Learn more at jstart.org.

ABOUT OUTCOME CAPITAL

Outcome Capital is a unique and highly specialized life science advisory and investment banking firm, providing innovative companies with a value-added, market-aligned approach to merger & acquisition, partnering, financing and strategic advisory. The firm uses its proven ‘strategy-led execution’ approach to value enhancement by assisting management teams and their boards in navigating both financial and strategic markets and implementing the best path for success. Outcome Capital’s strength stems from its multi-disciplinary team consisting of industry veterans who draw from their wide range of scientific, operational, strategic, and transactional expertise across the value chain, and broad industry network and relationships. Comprised of former CEOs, PhD/MD level scientists and clinicians, business development executives and experienced commercialization experts, our team is driven to propel innovation from bench to bedside.