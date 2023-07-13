CORT Events Releases New Product Line Available in Virtual Planning Experience

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CORT, the nation’s leading provider of furniture rental and transition services, today announced that CORT Events customers can now access its newest products through its virtual planning experience powered by Allseated. Through its event lifecycle platform, which provides 3D virtual walkthroughs and space planning technology, Allseated enables CORT Events’ customers to utilize its latest collection, which brings the outdoors inside with organic, natural environments and warm and neutral tones.

“CORT Events is pleased to offer customers our expansive trend-setting collection featuring a wide variety of new pieces for 2023. Our exclusive products are well suited for designing successful conferences and events,” said Kevin Dana, executive director of marketing and merchandising at CORT Events. "Collaborating with Allseated gets our new furnishings into the hands of designers quickly and provides a best-in-class space planning experience for all event sizes and types."

Highlights of the new collection include new greenery options that allow planners to bring the outdoors into their spaces as organizations increasingly feature natural elements like the Havana Palm divider or succulents in their biophilic designs. The warm-toned Brighton Sand Sectional, an expansion of the popular white Brighton Sectional, inspires a sense of well-being in both indoor and outdoor spaces. The Aspen collection, a Danish modern loveseat and chair, fuses simplicity with comfort. In addition, Chelsea Barstools and Chairs are offered in various colors and finishes for iconic style.

“We’re delighted to offer CORT Events’ clients a centralized experience equipped with the newest collections and capabilities today’s event planners need,” said Erin Rooney, Chief Marketing Officer at Allseated. “Our passion lies in helping event professionals everywhere reimagine what’s possible in space design and experience activation, and we’re excited to continue bringing this to life with CORT Events.”

Integrating the CORT Events catalog into the Allseated platform enables meeting and event planners to see the full roster of up-to-date product listings, request quotes and make purchases with a realistic 2D and 3D view of their venue. Clients and customers have access to account executives trained to assist with the design process, help maximize their space, design with purpose, and keep building safety codes and walkway spacing in mind.

Founded in 2011, Allseated is a leading event lifecycle platform that aims to revolutionize how events are planned, designed, and executed. A trusted industry partner for venues, event planners, caterers, and vendors worldwide, Allseated provides a comprehensive suite of tools and features to streamline the event planning process.

To learn more about CORT Events’ space planning capabilities, visit here.

About CORT

CORT, a part of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, is the nation’s leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, event furnishings, destination services, apartment locating, touring and other services. With more than 100 locations including offices, distribution centers, rental showrooms and retail furniture outlets across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom and partners in more than 80 countries around the world, no other furniture rental company can match CORT’s breadth of services and companywide commitment to making a house a home, an office a great place to work and an event a memorable celebration. For more information, please visit www.cort.com.

About Allseated

Allseated is an innovative, award-winning company, leading event technologies and immersive experiences in 3D venue models. With outstanding 3D visualization, floor plan design tools and virtual tours through the digital twin, Allseated is transforming the MICE industry, leveraging innovation and outstanding customer service to help clients grow their business. Allseated offers a wide range of collaborative tools, from showcasing and selling your venue to designing detailed floor plans to scale with 2D/3D views and providing comprehensive analytics throughout the process. Allseated provides an unmatched, immersive experience that simultaneously increases sales and marketing opportunities and simplifies processes. www.allseated.com