Janney’s Financial Advisors See Website Visitors, Sessions, and Pageviews Surge by More Than 30% After Deploying Hearsay Sites

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hearsay Systems, the trusted global leader in digital client engagement for the financial services industry, today announced that long-time customer Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, a leading full-service wealth management, capital markets, and asset management firm, has successfully deployed its Hearsay Sites product. Since going live just a few months ago, Janney’s team of financial advisors have already seen impressive results across nearly 500 Hearsay Sites.

The enhancement of Janney’s financial advisor website platform has netted impressive early results in its first full quarter. Comparing Sites traffic Q1 2023 vs Q1 2022, site visitors, sessions, and pageviews were all up over 30%. Pageviews per session were up 2% and the bounce rate was down 3%. Site traffic from social channels increased by 7%. Additionally, Janney’s organic search visitors were up 19% as a result of the improved SEO structure.

Hearsay Sites makes it simple for advisors to personalize websites with professional information and curated, authentic content—maximizing lead conversion while remaining fully compliant. The Hearsay Sites product was designed to provide financial advisors with their own easily discoverable and differentiated web presence. Not only can Sites engage prospects and customers with educational content, it can also promote webinars and in-person events, collecting RSVPs and leads directly from advisor websites. Completed lead forms automatically trigger a text message to the advisor, streamlining their follow-up and accelerating lead conversion.

“Our goal was to help our financial advisors and their teams to stand out amongst their peers through their customized, flexible, and easy to update websites,” said Chris Johnson, VP Advisor Marketing & Communications at Janney. “By working closely with Hearsay and our internal design team, and soliciting advisor feedback, we were able to provide an effective solution that solves for the unique asks of our 900 advisors.”

Leveraging Hearsay Sites, Janney is showcasing a more modern, sophisticated design, with enhanced capabilities and several new features – all with the goal of improving individual site level customization, while maintaining necessary compliance and archiving workflows. The enhanced websites prioritize advisor team photos and contact information (including compliant text messaging) and allows for the display of industry and local accolades, as well as Janney’s virtual client event series. Advisors and teams have made use of fully customizable content sections in their own unique ways, most impressively by creating a client video library.

“Janney has been one of Hearsay’s most enterprising customers since 2014. Their team truly understands how to drive business benefits from Hearsay’s platform. In fact, Janney was one of the earliest to upgrade to the supercharged Hearsay Sites,” said Christine Meginness, VP of Sites for Hearsay Systems. “We are thrilled to see what a difference Hearsay Sites is already making for Janney’s advisors, as they transform their web presence to grow their business.”

In addition to Sites, Janney’s team uses Hearsay Social and Hearsay Relate—leveraging Hearsay’s full suite of compliant digital engagement solutions. Today, there is whole-platform adoption by 88% of its advisors. The Hearsay platform empowers Janney’s financial advisors to use social media, text messaging, and websites to seamlessly engage prospects and customers across each step of the online journey.

To learn more about how Hearsay can help your team, please visit www.hearsaysystems.com.

About Hearsay Systems

As the trusted global leader in digital client engagement for financial services, Hearsay Systems empowers over 225,000 advisors and agents to proactively guide and capture the last mile of digital communications in a compliant manner. The world’s leading financial firms—including BlackRock, Charles Schwab, and New York Life—rely on Hearsay’s compliance-driven platform to scale their reach, optimize sales engagements, grow their business and deliver exceptional client service. Hearsay is headquartered in San Francisco, with globally distributed teams in North America, Europe and Asia.

About Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney is a leading full-service wealth management, capital markets, and asset management firm dedicated to putting client needs first. We are committed to providing individuals, families, businesses, and institutions with tailored financial advice to help reach their personal or business goals.

We focus on building strong relationships, supported by a foundation of trust and performance. With a history of strength and stability, an ability to execute, and a culture of service and collaboration, we continue to deliver on our mission of offering the highest standard of success in financial relationships.

Janney is an independently operated subsidiary of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, New York Stock Exchange, and Securities Investor Protection Corporation. Additional company information is available at www.janney.com.