Atomic and eCU Technology Partner to Bring Automated Direct Deposit Switching to Credit Unions

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eCU Technology, a leading provider of innovative solutions for credit unions, is pleased to announce its partnership with Atomic, a market-leading provider of payroll connectivity. This collaboration creates a seamless and user-friendly account onboarding experience, empowering credit union members to effortlessly switch their payroll deposit accounts with convenience and ease. By joining forces, eCU Technology and Atomic are modernizing the banking experience for credit union members, enabling them to have greater control over their financial transactions.

eCU Technology places a strong emphasis on continuously enhancing its new account opening platform by delivering exceptional value. In response to customer feedback and the growing demand for automated direct deposit switching, eCU Technology evaluated the market and selected Atomic based on its reputation and proven track record with clients. The affordability offered by Atomic played a crucial role in eCU Technology's decision, enabling their clients to access high-quality direct deposit switching services without significant investments in infrastructure or API development.

“eCU Technology is excited to partner with Atomic to empower our clients to grow core deposits through the automated direct deposit switching offered by Atomic. By pairing our account origination technology with Atomic’s automated direct deposit switching, it is now possible for a consumer to have a fully-funded account on the core banking system with their direct deposit switched to their new account in less than 3 minutes without the credit union lifting a finger,” said Matthew Downing, President at eCU Technology.

With the integration of automated direct deposit switching capabilities into eCU Technology's platform, credit union members can now enjoy unparalleled convenience and control over their financial transactions. This strategic advancement marks a milestone in the journey towards modernizing financial services and delivering innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of credit unions.

“We are dedicated to helping financial institutions of all sizes thrive. Through partnerships like this, we are able to bring the same technology the top financial institutions in the United States are using to local and regional credit unions. We look forward to this collaboration with eCU Technology as we work together to provide competitive and cutting-edge financial solutions,” said Jordan Wright, Co-founder and CEO at Atomic.

About Atomic

Atomic is the market-leading provider of payroll connectivity, trusted by over 200 financial institutions, fintech firms, and partners, including 13 of the largest fintech apps, as well as financial firms offering digital-first neobanks, alternative lending, crypto exchanges, and digital brokerages.

Atomic provides the infrastructure to connect consumers to their financial data, automate set-up and updates to direct deposits, digitize income and employment verifications (VOI/VOE), repay financial obligations from their paycheck, access earned but unpaid wages, and tap tax filing advantages, as well as benefits and insurance connectivity through its EmployerLink solutions. Atomic’s suite of API solutions simplifies complicated payroll and human resource platform integrations that cover over 480 unique payroll connections, including incumbent payroll providers, bespoke enterprise solutions, modern HR tech providers, gig-economy platforms, and government systems.

Atomic is ranked by CB Insights as a Fintech 250, selected by Fintech Breakthrough Awards as a Best Banking Transaction Solution, and is recognized as a Top Work Places 2022. Atomic has raised $78.6 million from investors, including Greylock, Mercato Partners, Core Innovation Capital, Portage, and ATX Venture Partners. For more insights on the intersection of fintech and payroll, you can subscribe to Atomic's Intelligence newsletter.

About eCU Technology

Founded in 2015, eCU Technology® is a financial service technology company providing online account & lending technology that increases the account opening and origination experience to foster new account growth, increase deposit & loan volume, streamline processes & create efficiencies.

With eCU Technology’s ORIGINS® Platform, financial institutions can establish new relationships & deposit accounts and originate consumer loans with greater productivity and increased scale while also delivering a powerful, flexible & personalized user experience. Solutions include workflow customization, automated approval, comprehensive back-office management, deposit & lending operations, and more. eCU Technology is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit ecutechnology.com, call 800.722.3594 or follow us on LinkedIn.