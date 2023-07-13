BabyQuip Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Expand Its Baby Gear Rental Service & Help More Families “Pack Light. Travel Happy”

SANTA FE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BabyQuip, the leading international service that rents and delivers baby gear to traveling families, has launched a new crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine. The funding will potentially add to the $8.5 million in capital that BabyQuip has already raised in previous rounds from key venture capital investors, angels, and prior crowdfunding raises on SeedInvest. In addition, BabyQuip is taking additional capital from accredited investors.

For more information including terms of the fundraise, visit startengine.com/offering/babyquip.

Founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Fran Maier, who pioneered Match.com and TrustArc, BabyQuip has revolutionized the family travel industry by creating a new category that caters to the needs of millions of traveling families with young children. The robust BabyQuip platform provides its community of over 1,700 Quality Providers, primarily moms, the opportunity to build a business delivering clean and safe baby gear to families.

“BabyQuip was founded on the belief that there had to be a better way for families with young children to have the essentials and comforts they need while vacationing at a hotel, vacation rental, or relative’s house,” said Fran Maier, BabyQuip CEO and Founder. “Crowdfunding is an excellent way to invite our Quality Providers and Customers to support a brand they love and align with BabyQuip’s success. StartEngine, as one of the leading crowdfunding platforms, will enable us to efficiently raise the capital to support our growth.”

BabyQuip has experienced significant traction since its inception. The platform doubled its gross merchandise value from 2021 to 2022 with a GMV of $12.1 million and increased its net revenue by 118% from 2021 to 2022, growing to $3.4 million. For the first half of 2023, BabyQuip’s Net Revenue is pacing 40% ahead of last year on 38,000 orders. It has served over 175,000 orders (60,000 in 2022 alone) in 1,200+ locations across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Australia, and New Zealand, garnering over 46k (99%) 5-star customer reviews and a world-class Net Promoter Score consistently over 90. In early 2023, BabyQuip further diversified its services with children’s party gear rentals.

“I couldn’t be happier with my decision to invest in BabyQuip. The team’s dedication to providing safe and convenient baby gear rentals has created a truly unique and valuable service. Their growth and success thus far has exceeded my expectations, and I’m excited to continue to support their mission of making traveling with children easier for families everywhere,” explained Tim Dick, Startup Capital Ventures.

“At How Women Invest we are dedicated to helping female founders succeed,” said Julie Castro Abrams, Managing Director of How Women Invest. “With BabyQuip and its large community of Quality Providers, we are also helping thousands of women take their first steps to becoming entrepreneurs themselves. This is a win-win for everyone.”

About BabyQuip:

Founded in May 2016, BabyQuip helps families "Pack Light. Travel Happy" to over 1,200 locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, and beyond. Powered by a trusted community of over 1,700 trained and insured Quality Providers, BabyQuip delivers clean, quality baby gear including cribs, car seats, strollers, and other essentials to make family travel more enjoyable and convenient. BabyQuip also empowers Quality Providers with the opportunity to build their own baby gear rental businesses through its managed marketplace. BabyQuip Party, introduced in 2023, offers short-term baby and kids party gear rentals. Strategic partnerships include Destination by Hyatt, Wyndham, Curator Hotels, AvantStay, and Guesty, among others. BabyQuip appeared on the ABC hit show Shark Tank, in March 2020. CEO Fran Maier is a Super Founder, best known for co-founding and being the first General Manager of Match.com and as a Founder and CEO of TRUSTe (now TrustArc). For more information, visit www.BabyQuip.com, connect @babyquip, or watch the BabyQuip video.