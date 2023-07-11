ADS Services Signs Partnership Contract with Totalindo Energi

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADS Services, LLC ("ADS" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Black Bay Energy Capital ("Black Bay"), has signed a partnership contract and joint submission agreement with PT Totalindo Energi ("Totalindo Energi") for the supply of Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) services and equipment.

PT Totalindo Energi is the only national MPD company in Indonesia and is led by a management team with a long history and experience in the MPD industry.

" We are pleased to announce that our first customer is already mobilizing equipment to the region. We are excited to introduce our technologies both onshore and offshore in Indonesia," said Charlie Orbell, CEO of ADS Services.

The collaboration between ADS and Totalindo Energi will focus on introducing and integrating dynamic pressure control systems into the region.

" We are thrilled to form our partnership with an esteemed original equipment manufacturer (OEM) like ADS, who will bring their cutting-edge technologies and vast experience on board. This collaboration will propel our local company strength and capability to new heights, enhancing our ability to introduce advanced technology and significantly bolster our support for the local Managed Pressure Drilling market in Indonesia," said Budhy Rachmat, Director, PT Totalindo Energi.

About ADS Services

ADS has established a highly skilled team of pressure control professionals to deliver premium and innovative managed pressure drilling and well control solutions to the oil and gas industry. Based in Midland and Houston, the company has a presence in key US shale plays and provides products and services for the offshore and international markets. ADS recently signed a partnership contract and joint submission agreement with the Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) to provide oil services to the region. The company partnered with Black Bay Energy Capital in 2017 to expand its product suite and customer base, with particular emphasis on growth in the high-pressure drilling markets.

About PT Totalindo Energi

PT Totalindo Energi is an Indonesian local company managed by young and dynamic professionals with multiple years of international experience in the field of Managed Pressure Drilling. Based in Jakarta, Indonesia, the company provides products and services for the local Oil and Gas and Geothermal Industry in Indonesia ranging from Solid Control Services and Managed Pressure Drilling, As the first local company providing Managed Pressure Drilling services to the Industry in Indonesia, Totalindo Energi is striving to provide cost-effective with Local Content Approach (LCA) to Operators in Indonesia.