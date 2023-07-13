Ascent and Diligent partner for a seamless, efficient compliance management experience

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ascent, an AI-powered solution that streamlines and simplifies regulatory compliance, today announced a partnership with Diligent, a GRC SaaS leader that helps organizations connect insights across governance, risk compliance, audit, and ESG. The new partnership will help customers up-level their compliance operations and map compliance requirements to internal controls, policies, and procedures, enabling compliance at every organizational touchpoint.

The partnership will include the integration of Ascent’s AI-driven compliance data into Diligent’s Highbond Platform, providing clients with real-time insights into their compliance status. The software will monitor for regulatory change, interpret the changes, then provide actionable and auditable updates for compliance teams.

By combining Diligent's regulatory compliance management solution with Ascent's AI technology, organizations can better organize compliance processes and keep pace with ever-morphing regulations, even in complex multi-jurisdictional operating environments. The combination of Diligent with Ascent will help reduce organizational risk while lowering compliance costs.

The integration removes the need for manual tracking and analysis of regulatory websites. It will help compliance teams save time and resources as AI-powered tools automatically identify and flag rules and rule changes applicable to specific business units. When regulatory rule changes occur, obligations are automatically updated, alerting the user to assess the impact and take necessary actions.

“At Diligent, we are continuously looking to add value for our customers through new partnerships and integrations,” said Ricardo Moreno, SVP of Worldwide Partnerships at Diligent. “Ascent’s AI-powered software was a natural fit to integrate with our market-leading Regulatory Compliance solutions; our customers will benefit from time savings and actionable insights to help drive their compliance programs forward.”

Through equipping organizations to strategically identify and address the regulatory ramifications of corporate initiatives, Diligent and Ascent will also help teams more confidently support future growth and expansion activities.

“Diligent is a trusted leader in the GRC space, and we are thrilled about this partnership. By leveraging our enriched regulatory data, their customers can maximize the capabilities of their compliance, governance, risk management, and compliance reporting offerings. Together, we are enabling risk and compliance teams to achieve a seamless, efficient compliance management experience that drives success in today's evolving business environment," said Chris Junker, CEO of Ascent.

About Diligent

Diligent is a leading GRC SaaS company that gives organizations the tools and solutions they need to bring clarity to complex risk, elevate impactful insights and get ahead of a world that is constantly changing. With solutions across governance, risk, compliance, audit and ESG, Diligent empowers more than 1 million users and 700,000 board members and leaders to make better decisions, faster. No matter the challenge. Learn more at diligent.com.

About Ascent

Ascent provides a cost-effective, AI-powered regulatory compliance solution that streamlines and simplifies compliance processes, minimizing risk and maximizing efficiency even in complex, multi-jurisdictional operating environments. Learn more at ascentregtech.com. Follow Ascent on LinkedIn and Twitter.