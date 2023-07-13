Redefining the Best: College Raptor Releases the Nation’s Top 50 Best Colleges and Introduces New Ranking Categories for 2024

PROVIDENCE, R.I. & IOWA CITY, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--College Raptor, the most comprehensive college search site and a wholly owned subsidiary of Citizens, today released its ninth annual “Best Colleges” rankings, based on an analysis of each school’s selectivity, financial health, academic rigor and student success. The 2024 Best College Rankings include the Top 50 Best Colleges, as well as the Top 25 Colleges in 19 additional categories. When used with College Raptor’s College Match Tool, these rankings empower students and families to customize their own “best colleges” lists, employing their campus preferences, academic performance and goals, and financial circumstances.

Notable 2024 Best Colleges categories include:

Top 50 Best Colleges Nationally . The definitive list of the most desired colleges across the country. Top 3: Harvard University, Princeton University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

. The definitive list of the most desired colleges across the country. Best D3 Colleges . NCAA Division III schools represent an opportunity for student-athletes who want a combined athletic and academic college experience. Top 3: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, California Institute of Technology, University of Chicago

. NCAA Division III schools represent an opportunity for student-athletes who want a combined athletic and academic college experience. Best Easier-to-Get-Into Colleges . A list of colleges that accept 80 percent or more of student applicants, this ranking addresses the need for a mix of safety, match and reach schools. Top 3: Indiana University-Bloomington, Michigan State University, Miami University-Oxford

. A list of colleges that accept 80 percent or more of student applicants, this ranking addresses the need for a mix of safety, match and reach schools. Best HBCUs. This list highlights schools that are important for students who may consider attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Top 3: Spelman College, Howard University, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University

This list highlights schools that are important for students who may consider attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Best Colleges for Middle-Income Affordability . A must-have resource for students and families looking for a high value education without a substantial financial burden. Top 3: Williams College, California Institute of Technology, Harvard University

. A must-have resource for students and families looking for a high value education without a substantial financial burden.

“There’s no question that rising college costs present an additional financial challenge to students and families today,” said William Staib, Co-Founder and President of College Raptor. “We create our annual rankings as a jumping off point, encouraging families to use our tools to create personalized rankings for a student’s specific preferences, academic credentials and financial resources.”

The complete College Raptor 2024 College Rankings include:

College Raptor’s Best Colleges rankings are based on publicly available data, and colleges and universities are included based strictly on the merits of their institution, as shown by the data. The full methodology of College Raptor’s rankings is outlined here.

College Raptor is a wholly owned subsidiary of Citizens, a leader in student lending that is committed to empowering students and families throughout the college selection, financing and post-college lifecycle.

