AssetBook Partners with Wealth.com, Offering Estate Planning Services to Deliver a Comprehensive Financial Planning Solution to Financial Advisors

BEAR, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AssetBook, a SaaS-based portfolio monitoring and reporting solution, today announced its partnership with Wealth.com, the industry’s leading estate planning platform. By joining forces with Wealth.com, AssetBook’s clients are able to seamlessly introduce estate planning into the financial planning process, ultimately delivering more scalable value to their clients and enabling better outcomes.

Wealth.com’s holistic estate planning ecosystem empowers advisors to lead the creation, visualization, maintenance, and administration of clients’ estate plans. Whether creating a complex trust for multiple generations or delivering a straightforward will, Wealth.com’s intuitive software simplifies estate planning. Its modern platform enables advisors to facilitate estate planning activities in a secure environment. This partnership with AssetBook will allow advisors to offer enhanced estate planning services and more dynamically visualize their clients’ entire financial picture.

"We are thrilled to introduce this exciting new tool, which grants our advisors the opportunity to seamlessly incorporate estate planning - a crucial part of any comprehensive financial plan - into their client offerings,” said Marwa Zakharia, chief executive officer of AssetBook. "Through this strategic partnership with Wealth.com, our advisors will gain a distinct advantage in the market. This collaboration will enhance their ability to provide clients with an exceptional estate planning experience and set them apart from the competition."

Since its founding, AssetBook has been dedicated to continuously innovating its customizable solutions for portfolio management and reporting, including flagship platform Pulse and the client engagement app Valian. In addition to Wealth.com, AssetBook integrates with a variety of technology partners as part of its effort to provide advisors with simple, custom solutions that drive comprehensive and actionable financial information for their clients.

"No financial plan can truly be considered comprehensive without an estate plan,” said Danny Lohrfink, co-founder and chief product officer of Wealth.com. “While seven in 10 people say it is a personal goal to hand down wealth to family, only 32% have the fundamental mechanism - a Will - to do it. We are delighted to collaborate with the entire AssetBook team as we endeavor to rectify this disparity."

On July 27th, advisors have the opportunity to join an upcoming AssetBook and Wealth.com webinar titled, “The Power of Estate Planning to Grow Your Business”. In this webinar, advisors will learn:

How offering a customized digital estate planning platform can deliver more value to their clients and set them apart from competitors

How integrating estate planning into their comprehensive financial planning approach can increase client loyalty and reduce attrition rates

How AssetBook’s new partnership with Wealth.com makes it seamless to integrate estate planning into their current service offering

Register here today.

To learn more about how Wealth.com is modernizing estate planning for advisors and their clients, visit Wealth.com. For additional information about AssetBook’s robust portfolio monitoring and reporting system, please visit our website.

About AssetBook

AssetBook is a financial technology company that specializes in developing portfolio management and client engagement software for financial advisors. Its primary goal is to provide advisors with modern, customizable, and secure solutions to address the challenges they encounter in their daily work. AssetBook's platform, Pulse, incorporates various features such as portfolio management, reporting and key business metrics analysis.

The company's services extend beyond software development and include sales, service, implementation, reconciliation, and product development. The AssetBook team actively supports their clients at every step of their engagement. For further details about AssetBook and its offerings, you can visit their website at AssetBook.com.

About Wealth.com

Wealth.com is the industry’s leading estate planning platform. It empowers financial advisors to provide a modern, comprehensive, and sophisticated estate planning solution to their clients. Wealth.com’s in-house trust and estate attorneys designed and maintain the platform to deliver the legal rigor and quality that is expected from top firms. All easily accessed by both advisor and client in a collaborative digital ecosystem. Wealth.com is optimized for, and available in, all 50 U.S. states and D.C.