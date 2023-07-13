NextGen Healthcare Expands Alliance with American Podiatric Medical Association with Exclusive Content and Blueprints to Improve Care

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, announced today that it has expanded its collaboration with American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), the leading source of foot and healthcare information. Through this collaboration, award-winning NextGen® Office, a cloud-based small practice electronic health record (EHR) and practice management (PM) solution, is the only platform to incorporate blueprints developed exclusively with APMA. These 10 new podiatry blueprints address a variety of top podiatric issues including diabetes, dermatitis, assorted pain, infection, and injuries. NextGen Healthcare is the only EHR that supports the APMA Registry, and the company will be showcasing the results of this exclusive APMA collaboration at the APMA Annual Scientific Meeting “The National”, July 13-16 in Nashville.

“Podiatrists rely on APMA as the leading organization for tools and resources,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer and executive vice president at NextGen Healthcare. “Our exclusive collaboration with APMA will deliver innovative new blueprints to podiatrists and empower them to drive greater efficiency and effectiveness when documenting and providing care.”

NextGen Healthcare is an essential partner of the APMA Registry, providing clinically relevant data to APMA for use in research and data tools. Leveraging NextGen Healthcare data, the APMA Registry supports APMA research, policies, and projects.

“APMA’s alliance with NextGen Healthcare benefits podiatrists,” said Dyane Tower, DPM, MPH, MS, CAE, senior medical director at APMA. “We collaborate with NextGen Healthcare because of its support for the podiatric profession. Their team is focused on making it easier for podiatrists to spend more time caring for patients.”

NextGen Office is a preferred EHR for APMA members, as it offers clinical workflows and content specific to podiatry. Using the platform, podiatrists can touch, talk or type encounter notes directly into the clinical documentation. The solution empowers patients to schedule appointments electronically, request prescription refills, and schedule virtual visits. Importantly, NextGen Office also allows the care team to connect with each other through direct messaging and referral exchange.

NextGen Healthcare’s podiatry solution will be showcased at APMA’s annual conference in Booth 800. To schedule conference meetings, click here.

About APMA

Founded in 1912, the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), headquartered in Bethesda, MD, is the leading resource for foot and ankle health information. Currently, the organization represents a vast majority of the estimated 18,000 podiatrists in the country. In addition to the national headquarters, APMA boasts 53 component locations throughout the United States and its territories, as well as affiliated societies. Learn more about APMA at apma.org.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral, and oral health providers in their journey toward whole-person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent, and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.