MOD Pizza Launches Summertime “Race to Rewards” Offering Extra Rewards and a Chance to Win Free Pizza for Life

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MOD Super-Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”) the people-first, purpose-led fast casual pizza brand, today announced a summer long “Race to Rewards,” available to MOD Rewards members at all 540+ MOD U.S. locations system-wide*. From July 10 to September 10, MOD is offering Rewards members unique, special offers, surprise and delight bonus rewards, plus the chance to win free pizza for life**.

MOD’S SUMMERTIME “RACE TO REWARDS” – EARN FREE REWARDS WITH EACH “LAP”:

LAP 1 - July 10 - July 16

Earn 50 bonus points (redeemable for a free No Name Cake, free non-alcoholic drink, free alternative crust upgrade, or Pay it Forward with a $1 donation to a MOD O.N. partner)

LAP 2 - July 17 - July 23

Earn 100 bonus points (redeemable for a free Cheesy Garlic Bread or Cinnaslice dessert, free Delivery, or Pay it Forward with a $2 donation to a MOD O.N. partner)

LAP 3 - July 24 - July 30

Earn 150 bonus points (redeemable for one free menu item, or Pay it Forward with a $3 donation to a MOD O.N. partner)

LAP 4 - July 31 - August 6

Pay your Reward Forward to a MOD O.N. partner, and MOD will double your donation

LAP 5 - August 7 - August 13

Buy 4, Get 1 Free (on any menu item of equal or lesser value)

VICTORY LAPS: EARN MORE REWARDS, INCLUDING FREE PIZZA FOR LIFE

Each week, from August 14 - September 10, make a purchase and be entered to win: Free Pizza for Life (one winner), Free Pizza for a Year (50 winners), Free Pizza** (100 winners) or $5 off (150 winners).

PIT STOPS

Each week a special “Pit Stop” reward will be revealed with offers including free delivery, 50% off desserts, free lemonade, and more.

“Race to Rewards” celebrates the recently updated and improved MOD Rewards, which allows loyal fans to earn MOD faster, offers a wider choice of reward options and provides exclusive offers and special deals throughout the year. MOD Rewards members can also give back to their communities with an enhanced fundraising program, along with the ability to pay forward their reward to the MOD Opportunity Network (MOD O.N.) to help support job seekers facing employment barriers.

For more information on the “Race to Rewards” promotion, visit www.modpizza.com/Summer-of-Rewards.

To learn more about MOD Rewards, visit www.modpizza.com/rewards.

ABOUT MOD PIZZA

MOD Pizza is a purpose-led, people-first brand founded in Seattle in 2008 by serial entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson. As the pioneer of the fast-casual pizza category, MOD introduced speed, individual style, and compelling value to the world of pizza. The Company serves individual artisan-style pizzas and salads that are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads with any combination of over 40 toppings and sauces, all for one incredible price. Today, MOD is the largest fast casual pizza concept and one of the fastest growing restaurant brands in North America. With over 540 stores system-wide* across 29 states and Canada, MOD is committed to creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work by providing community and opportunity to over 10,000 Squad members. For more information, please visit http://www.modpizza.com or connect with the brand via Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

*The term “system-wide” refers to all company-operated and franchised store locations.

The trademarks MOD, MOD Pizza, and the MOD Shield, are owned by MOD Super Fast Pizza, LLC

**No purchase necessary to enter or win. Free Pizza for Life will be awarded in the form of a MOD REWARDS® coupon with a value equivalent to one MOD-size pizza a week for 30 years. See https://modpizza.com/summer-of-rewards/ for Official Rules.