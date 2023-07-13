rf IDEAS, Manufacturer of Credential Readers for Authentication and Logical Access, Announces Partnership With Soloinsight, Specializing in Cyber-Physical Identity Convergence, to Offer a More Secure and Reliable Access Management Solution

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--rf IDEAS, a global supplier of WAVE ID® credential readers is excited to announce a strategic alliance with Soloinsight Inc., a pioneer in digital transformation. This collaboration is set to revolutionize and streamline access control systems behind and outside the closed doors using state-of-the-art RFID and NFC technology to collectively enhance the standard of security for corporates and businesses.

This partnership enables a unified and secure identity management for every employee, contractor, or visitor spanning across all digital and physical systems. It allows organizations to automate controls in real-time and adhere to Zero-Trust policies in workplaces across all facilities using the rf IDEAS WAVE ID platform. This collaboration promises to elevate levels of compliance, productivity, and trust, while positively impacting financial results, all of which we are excited to announce.

Farhan Masood, President of Soloinsight Inc., enthusiastically stated, "By incorporating Apple Wallet employee badges into our CloudGate platform, we are equipping businesses to upgrade their security measures significantly. Collaborating with rf IDEAS enables us to offer a comprehensive security solution that improves interoperability and simplifies access control systems. The future of access control is at your fingertips."

”WAVE ID readers bring the physical access and logical access markets together,” commented David Cottingham, President of rf IDEAS. “Partnering with Soloinsight will empower us to deliver best-in-class authentication solutions as customers migrate from physical credentials to mobile credentials.”

The integrated solution from rf IDEAS and Soloinsight offers customers easy adoption with leading global access control software manufacturers. For more information on implementing the Employee Badge in Apple Wallet employee badge at your facility, please reach out to rf IDEAS (mforsberg@rfideas.com) or Soloinsight (na@Soloinsight.com).

About Soloinsight Inc.

Established in 2014, Soloinsight has become a leading Physical Security Automation platform adopted by a range of organizations to include Commercial Real Estate, Healthcare, and Enterprises verticals. CloudGate provides the most comprehensive solution for digital and physical threats. It converges and orchestrates Physical Security, HR, EHS, FM, IT, and the Cyber domains into one secure automated OS for Logical (IAM) as well as Physical Identity and Access Management (PIAM) and governance.

About rf IDEAS

rf IDEAS, Inc. stands as a vanguard in the arena of logical access solutions, serving diverse sectors including healthcare, manufacturing, finance, government, education, and enterprise. The company's globally trusted WAVE ID readers come from robust alliances with leading identity and access management providers. These readers facilitate innovative solutions for single sign-on, secure printing, and mobile authentication, and are compatible with nearly all credentials worldwide.