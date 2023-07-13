Leeward Renewable Energy Announces Multi-Year Sponsorship of University of Michigan Solar Car Team

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE), a leading renewable energy company, today announced that it will sponsor the University of Michigan (U-M) Solar Car Team for the next two years. As part of the sponsorship, LRE will provide financial support to the U-M Solar Car Team as well as other leadership and engagement to help the team develop its latest solar car slated to compete in the prestigious 2023 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge – a 3,000-kilometer transcontinental course in Australia.

“ We are excited and proud to sponsor the U-M Solar Car Team in pushing the bounds of transformative vehicle technology, and we strongly support programs that cultivate innovation and ingenuity to create the next generation of leaders in renewable energy,” said John Wieland, Chief Development Officer at LRE. “ The U-M Solar Car Team is one of the most successful solar car racing teams in the world. LRE is honored to support the team and help enable their continued growth and education.”

“ By partnering with LRE, we strive to work together to usher in the next generation of leaders and innovators in clean energy,” said Adam Jankelowitz, Business Director of the U-M Solar Car Team. “ We are excited to collaborate with LRE to improve our competitiveness as a team and strengthen our commitment to the nation’s transition to sustainable energy sources. Together, we hope to push the boundaries of renewable energy and create a more sustainable future for all.”

LRE is executing its vision to harness renewable energy to power our world by developing, constructing, owning, and operating utility-scale renewable energy projects, including wind, solar, and energy storage facilities. The company provides tailored and sustainable solutions to advance the energy transition in the U.S. while preserving and protecting the environment, prioritizing safety, and contributing meaningfully to the communities where LRE operates. ​

The U-M Solar Car Team has been designing and racing America’s best solar vehicles on national and international competition circuits since 1989. The team is a student-run organization of over 150 undergraduates and postgraduates and has won nine National Championships, one International Championship, and finished in the top three in worldwide competitions seven times. For 2023, the U-M Solar Car Team focused on incorporating novel manufacturing and assembly procedures to optimize performance.

About Leeward Renewable Energy, LLC

Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE) is a high-growth renewable energy company building a sustainable future for all. The company owns and operates a portfolio of 25 wind, solar, and energy storage facilities across the United States, totaling approximately 2,700 megawatts of generating capacity and is actively developing and contracting a robust pipeline of new renewable energy projects. LRE takes a tailored, full-lifecycle approach to its projects, which is underpinned by its long-term ownership model and purpose-driven culture that is dedicated to benefiting its community partners while protecting and enhancing the environment. LRE is a portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure, an investment arm of OMERS, one of the largest defined pension plans in Canada, with C$124.2 billion in net assets (as at December 31, 2022). For more information, visit www.leewardenergy.com.