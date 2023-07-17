OSC Edge Secures Coveted Spot Among Top Selected Contractors for Army’s $990M Network Enterprise Center’s IMCS IV Contract

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Open SAN Consulting LLC (dba OSC Edge), a leading IT enterprise solutions firm specializing in engineering Information Technology and Cybersecurity solutions for defense and intelligence agencies, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a prime contract under the Army’s Network Enterprise Center’s (NEC) Information Management Communications Services IV (IMCS IV) program with a maximum ordering of $990M. The five-year, Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract was awarded to twenty-eight additional firms.

The contract award signifies the recognition of OSC Edge’s expertise, capabilities, and commitment to delivering exceptional information management communications services to the U.S. Army. As one of the selected contractors, OSC Edge will have the opportunity to compete for task orders that cover a wide range of IT services, including network management, communications infrastructure, cybersecurity, and more.

Under this contract vehicle, OSC Edge will have the opportunity to compete for various information management and communication service orders, including but not limited to:

Network infrastructure development and management

Cybersecurity

Data center operations and management

Cloud computing

Telecommunication services

Enterprise application development and support

“We are honored to have been selected as one of the trusted partners for the U.S. Army in their pursuit of advanced information management and communication services,” says Tiffany Bailey, President & Chief Executive Officer of OSC Edge. “This contract award highlights our company's dedication to excellence, innovation, and commitment to providing top-quality IT solutions to our nation.”

This opportunity will enable OSC Edge to leverage its industry-leading expertise and experience in delivering customized IT solutions to the U.S. Army. With a track record of success in supporting defense organizations, OSC Edge is well-positioned to contribute to the Army's mission by providing innovative and reliable solutions that meet their evolving technology requirements.

OSC Edge is a trusted Prime, known for its industry-leading expertise, innovative solutions, and commitment to delivering exceptional results. With a team of experienced professionals and a proven track record of success, OSC Edge specializes in providing comprehensive IT services to government and defense organizations. From network management to cybersecurity, OSC Edge is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the needs of its clients.

About OSC Edge

Open SAN Consulting, LLC (dba OSC Edge) assists US Public Sector and Commercial customers by delivering tailored engineered IT and Cybersecurity solutions that meet dynamic mission needs. OSC Edge’s subject matter experts deliver solutions that include Enterprise Architecture and IT Support Services; Cybersecurity and Information Assurance; DevSecOps, App Modernization, and Cloud Migration; Facilities and Data Centre Management; Commercial Solutions for Classified; and Identity Services. OSC Edge is Disadvantaged Woman-owned, 8a Certified, Small Business with ISO 9001, and ISO/IEC 20000 and 27001 certifications and a CMMI ML3 Services appraisal that incorporates industry best practices to deliver relevant, comprehensive, and impactful services that are on time and on budget. For more information visit www.oscedge.com