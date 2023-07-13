TACORI and Brilliant Earth Introduce Capsule Bridal Jewelry Collection

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TACORI, a timeless and iconic fine jewelry brand, and Brilliant Earth, an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, announced the debut of the TACORI Lunetta Crescent Bridal Jewelry Collection, available now exclusively at Brilliant Earth through December 2023.

The TACORI Lunetta Crescent Collection is comprised of four engagement rings and two wedding bands featuring an entirely new TACORI Crescent Fabric, one of the brand’s most complex designs to date. The collection features a clean and modern design from the aerial perspective, while milgrain-edged half-moon crescents create radiant windows of light on the inner face of each ring, adding an element of drama and romance.

“It’s an exciting challenge to add intricate hidden details where they are least expected,” said Nadine Tacorian Arzerounian, Head of Design at TACORI. “Creating bold and dramatic inner face details on a delicate and dainty foundation is a blending of art and science, and a true testament to the skill of our artisans.”

The new TACORI Lunetta Crescent Collection includes:

The TACORI Lunetta Crescent Diamond Engagement Ring and the TACORI Lunetta Crescent Cathedral Engagement Ring , both timeless solitaire designs featuring an illuminating hidden halo and brilliant French Pavé diamonds on the ceiling. One boasts a traditional 360° foundation, while the other, an elegant and airy cathedral setting.

and the both timeless solitaire designs featuring an illuminating hidden halo and brilliant French Pavé diamonds on the ceiling. One boasts a traditional 360° foundation, while the other, an elegant and airy cathedral setting. The TACORI Lunetta Crescent Three Stone Diamond Engagement Ring and the TACORI Lunetta Crescent Pavé Three Stone Diamond Engagement Ring both feature two cadillac shaped diamonds that rest at either side of the center stone in a stunning three stone design. One is offered in a sleek high-polished finish, while the other a brilliant French Pavé ceiling.

both feature two cadillac shaped diamonds that rest at either side of the center stone in a stunning three stone design. One is offered in a sleek high-polished finish, while the other a brilliant French Pavé ceiling. The wedding bands in the collection include the TACORI Lunetta Crescent Diamond Ring and the TACORI Lunetta Crescent Eternity Diamond Ring which feature a classic diamond band in halfway or eternity diamond coverage, with moonlit crescent detailing on the inner face of the design. The TACORI Lunetta Crescent Contoured Diamond Ring translates the Lunetta Crescent design language to a curved band that can sit flush alongside a complementary Lunetta Crescent Engagement Ring.

Each gem and precious metal is ethically sourced and the collection is offered in platinum, 18K yellow, rose and white gold. Fueled by industry-leading online visualization and customization tools, Brilliant Earth also offers customers the functionality to personalize their own center diamond or gemstone within this collection as part of Brilliant Earth’s signature Create Your Own Experience. Prices range from $2,990-$6,450 and are available to purchase exclusively at select Brilliant Earth Showrooms and online at BrilliantEarth.com through the end of the year.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with TACORI,” said Kathryn Money, SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion, Brilliant Earth. “This new collection embodies our commitment to providing our customers with exquisite craftsmanship, intricate design, and ethically sourced fine jewelry.”

About TACORI

TACORI is an iconic fine jewelry brand, known for its signature Crescent design and intricate hidden details. A sophisticated luxury brand with the spirit and intimacy of an independent family business, TACORI occupies a unique space in the market. After more than 40 years, it remains family-owned with artisans sitting center stage in TACORI’s California Design Studios, making the world’s most meticulously crafted jewelry, including the brand’s highly coveted engagement rings. For more information, visit TACORI.com.