Magnus Carlsen and Christian Pulisic Talk About Similarities in Football and Chess

Global Sports company PUMA brought together five-time World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen and professional football player Christian Pulisic, as the two sport icons met on a football pitch to have a conversation about the differences and similarities between chess and football.

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Sports company PUMA announces a collaboration between five-time World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen and professional football player Christian Pulisic. Two sport icons came together on a football pitch to have a conversation about the differences and similarities between chess and football.

What can a football athlete and a chess player teach one another? The conversation between Magnus and Christian only shows that there are plenty of things that are relevant for both disciplines. “I am an attacking player who likes to be creative and to put defenders on their back foot. I like to be very aggressive and direct towards goals, so that's really my style,” said Pulisic. When playing football or chess, it is important to avoid critical errors, think strategically, and make decisions quickly. “In chess, I am pretty universal, but definitely leaning towards positional rather than tactical play,” said Carlsen.

Discover what further analogies and insights Magnus Carlsen and Christian Pulisic have found during their conversation and how it is about for them to have a special signature PUMA shoe in the full video on PUMA’s official YouTube channel at: LINK.

Additionally, a collection of relevant photos from their interaction can be found HERE.

As the next step in the chess world, PUMA has partnered with Chess.com and Christian Pulisic once again to launch a Christian Pulisic chess bot. The Pulisic chess bot is an AI bot modeled after professional football player and global PUMA ambassador, Christian Pulisic. On July 13th, chess enthusiasts from around the globe will have the opportunity to test their skills and play a game against Pulisic. Fans can register for free on Chess.com and play Christian Pulisic from July 13th on the site’s “Play Computer” page, or at https://www.chess.com/play/computer?bot=christian-pulisic.

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

Chess.com is the world's leading online chess platform, founded in 2005, dedicated to growing the game of chess and helping chess players around the world enjoy the game. Chess.com is the leading provider of chess gaming and other chess-related services including a vibrant forum and social network, a news feed, a chess academy, a coaching platform, tactics and puzzles, live tournaments, a separate website for kids (http://chesskid.com), and ChessTV. In May 2023, Chess.com‘s membership surpassed 140 million worldwide. In June 2023, Chess.com was named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies.