Mindbody Selects SOFTRAX Revenue Manager

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOFTRAX, a leading provider of cloud-based revenue management solutions, today announced that Mindbody has elected to use its Revenue Manager for revenue recognition across all of its product offerings. Mindbody provides the most comprehensive SaaS platform for the fitness, beauty, and wellness industries.

“Mindbody needed a platform to automate revenue recognition to meet the needs of our global growth,” said Chelsey Chernick, VP Corporate Controller, Mindbody. “With the SOFTRAX Revenue Management System, we found a solution that matched our complexity and allowed easy compliance with revenue recognition guidelines.”

“Mindbody has demonstrated a strong commitment to the compliance, security, and controls within their back office and revenue management processes,” said Tom Zauli, General Manager and SVP at SOFTRAX. “We feel they are operating a world-class, back-office environment and are honored to be their chosen provider for revenue automation.”

SOFTRAX Revenue Manager is a part of the SOFTRAX Revenue Management System (RMS), offering a single system to manage all forms of billing, contract renewal, and revenue recognition. SOFTRAX RMS provides best-in-class automation to streamline the revenue management process. With this revolutionary multi-tenant, cloud-based platform, teams can focus on strategic analytical tasks while the day-to-day tactical functions and compliance with standards such as ASC 606 / IFRS 15 are executed efficiently and accurately.

About SOFTRAX

SOFTRAX is a provider of an industry-leading revenue management and accounting platform that transforms the top and bottom line. The SOFTRAX Revenue Management System is the only solution that combines order management, best-in-class billing, contract renewal management, and support for the complex ASC 606 & IFRS 15 revenue recognition standards. Visit us to learn more: https://www.softrax.com/

About Mindbody

Mindbody is the leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. With the addition of ClassPass, the leading global fitness and wellness membership, to the Mindbody portfolio, consumers and wellness businesses around the world are easily connected through a rich wellness community. Fitness studios, salons, spas, and integrative health centers—from the newest entrepreneurs to the largest franchises—use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody and ClassPass to choose from a broad range of wellness experiences across thousands of gyms, exercise studios and wellness providers around the globe. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.