Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Announces New SG Echo Contract in U.S. Military Arena

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures for residential, commercial, and point-of-care medicine, today announced that it has secured a new purchase order from a long-time, private customer within the U.S. military and federal space. The order, in excess of $2 million, consists of twelve modules and will be roughly 6,900 square feet. The Company’s prefabricated, modular construction will create a military administration building for said client.

“While we of course are always receptive to new client work, there is something special about evolving, growing relationships with repeat customers who understand what makes Safe & Green Holdings Corp. special and stand out in comparison to other options in our industry,” Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of the parent Company noted. “We often work within the federal and military sector, and these types of bespoke builds are standard for us, for many reasons. We are pleased to continue to foster the relationship with this private client.”

“We are honored that our long-time customer continues to trust Safe & Green Holdings to deliver an exceptional product to their customers. As a veteran of our Armed Forces, this project is extra special as we get to work with another veteran-owned company to provide a prefabricated modular building to our military to meet their needs,” commented Brian Aspell VP of Operations.

The build is intended to take place in Q4 of 2023, with an anticipated completion date within the same time frame. The team is currently at the beginning of the design phase. Production is expected to fill factories for roughly 12 weeks in Q4. The Company will provide further updates as available.

