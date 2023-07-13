USLG Announces New Dealers and Close to $1.0 Million of Orders

Cortes Campers has redefined recreational travel trailers by revolutionizing the way RVs are built making them stronger, lighter, and smarter. Cortes Campers builds true four-season trailers using cutting-edge composite materials and next-generation manufacturing processes, making all other trailers obsolete. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cortes Campers has redefined recreational travel trailers by revolutionizing the way RVs are built making them stronger, lighter, and smarter. Cortes Campers builds true four-season trailers using cutting-edge composite materials and next-generation manufacturing processes, making all other trailers obsolete. (Photo: Business Wire)

EUCLID, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--USLG, Inc. (OTC:USLG) (“USLG” or the “Company”), an innovative composite technology manufacturer, today announced that it has signed up six new dealers for Cortes Campers in the U.S. and, in doing so, received purchase orders worth, in aggregate, close to $1.0 million. The dealers have multiple locations across Texas, Pennsylvania, Utah, Idaho, Kansas, and Georgia, bringing the total representation of Cortes Campers to 22 states.

“I’m excited to announce that, following the significant growth we recorded during the first quarter, USLG continues to rapidly expand our dealer network as the year progresses,” said Anthony Corpora, Chief Executive Officer. “By adding these well-known RV sellers to our list of certified Cortes Campers dealers, we are responding to a strong demand for fiberglass campers and reaching a wider audience of American outdoor enthusiasts. With close to $1.0 million of U.S. orders, we expect to see further growth during the second half of 2023. Our transformation into a leading provider of attractive, durable RVs for families across the country means that Cortes Campers is becoming more widely known and sought after, and we are prepared for increased production and improved performance going forward.”

The new U.S. dealers are as follows: Princess Craft RV (TX); Liberty RV (PA); Parris RV (ID & UT); Happy Camper (ID); Ottawa RV (KS); and Southland RV (GA).

About Cortes Campers, LLC

Cortes Campers is a revolutionary designer and marketer of state-of-the-art recreational vehicles, utilizing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter, stronger, and more durable RV travel trailers and campers. For additional information: cortescampers.com

About USLG

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) is an innovative composites technology manufacturer. Our brands include the following: Cortes Campers, LLC, a brand of high-end molded fiberglass campers; Futuro Houses, LLC, a brand of molded fiberglass modular homes; Fusion X Marine, LLC a high-performance boat designer; and MIG Marine Corporation, a composite manufacturing company that produces molded fiberglass products for the other three subsidiaries as well as private-label brands. All product lines utilize the same manufacturing techniques and raw materials which provide robust diversification across various industries. Our products are made in the USA. The Company is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, where it owns a manufacturing and R&D facility. For additional information: uslightinggroup.com