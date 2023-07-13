Insider Threat Defense Group (ITDG) Selects DTEX InTERCEPT to Accelerate Global Access to Next-Generation Insider Threat Management Capabilities

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DTEX Systems, the global leader for insider risk and threat management, today announced it has been selected by Insider Threat Defense Group (ITDG) to help customers enhance their insider risk management capabilities and mitigate data loss.

“Insider risk is the fastest growing area of cybersecurity today,” said Brian Stoner, Vice President, Worldwide Channel and Alliances, DTEX Systems. “This is also one of the biggest areas of opportunity for growth for our partners to help their customers protect proprietary data by getting “Left of Boom” and detecting insiders before they cause damage or leak sensitive information. The DTEX InTERCEPT platform expands beyond the capabilities of legacy point solutions by providing zero false positives, while also protecting employee privacy."

ITDG has extensive experience in the area of Insider Threat Detection Tools (ITDT's). After thoroughly researching and evaluating various insider risk and threat management solutions, ITDG determined that DTEX InTERCEPT delivers the most cost effective and comprehensive ITDT available. As part of the selection process, ITDG evaluated the InTERCEPT platform against its own Malicious Insiders Playbook of Tactics Vulnerability Guide, which provides an extensive list of tactics and techniques that mimic the mind of a malicious insider to successfully exfiltrate and steal data and information from organizations.

“The DTEX InTERCEPT platform’s ability to detect risks and threats that evade legacy point solutions was one of the deciding factors in our decision to select DTEX Systems,” said Jim Henderson, CEO of Insider Threat Defense Group, Inc. “Not all incidents by insiders are malicious and non-malicious insider incidents can be just as damaging. We could not be more excited to work with Brian Stoner and the DTEX team to deliver next-generation insider risk management and threat mitigation solutions to critical infrastructure providers and government agencies around the world.”

ITDG will be hosting a training on “Insider Threat Program Development/Management – Insider Threat Detection & Data Analysis” at the NASA Kennedy Space Center (KSC) from August 3-4, 2023. You can learn more about the upcoming course here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/insider-threat-program-management-detection-data-analysis-training-tickets-648322017607

DTEX InTERCEPT™ is a first-of-its-kind Insider Risk Management solution that brings together the capabilities of Insider Threat Management, User and Entity Behavior Analytics, Digital Forensics, and Zero Trust DLP in an all-in-one lightweight, cloud-native platform. Through its patented pseudonymization abilities, InTERCEPT delivers the behavioral context and activity intelligence that answers the Who, What, When, Where, Why, and How related to any potential insider threat situation, compromised account event or data loss scenario without invading personal privacy.

About DTEX Systems

As the global leader for insider risk management, DTEX empowers organizations to prevent data loss and support a trusted workforce by stopping insider risks from becoming insider threats. Its InTERCEPT™ platform consolidates DLP, UEBA and UAM in a single light-weight platform to detect and mitigate insider risks well before data loss occurs. Combining AI/ML with behavioral indicators, DTEX enables proactive insider risk management at scale without sacrificing employee privacy or network performance. To learn more about DTEX Systems, please visit www.dtexsystems.com.

About Insider Threat Defense Group (ITDG)

The Insider Threat Defense Group is considered a Trusted Provider for Insider Threat Program Development / Management Training and Insider Threat Mitigation Consulting Services to the: White House, U.S. Government Agencies, Department Of Homeland Security, TSA, Critical Infrastructure Providers, Department Of Defense (U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force & Space Force, Marines), Defense Contractors, Intelligence Community (DIA, NSA, NGA) FBI, U.S. Secret Service, DEA, Law Enforcement, Spacecraft Manufacturing – Launch Providers, Aviation / Airline Industry, Banking – Financial Industry, Health Care Industry, Universities, Fortune 100 / 500 companies and others; Microsoft Corporation, Walmart, Home Depot, Nike, Tesla Automotive Company, Dell Technologies, Discovery Channel, United Parcel Service, FedEx Custom Critical, Visa, Capital One Bank, BB&T Bank, HSBC Bank, American Express, Equifax, TransUnion, JetBlue Airways, Delta Airlines and many more. The Insider Threat Defense Group has provided training and consulting services to over 650+.