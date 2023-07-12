BPGbio Announces Partnership with Grupo Terralpe to Offer Groundbreaking AI-Discovered Prostate Cancer Diagnostic Test in Mexico

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BPGbio, Inc., a leading AI-powered biopharma that focuses on oncology, neurology and rare diseases, today announced that it has signed a collaborative agreement with Grupo Terralpe, Inc., a renowned private investment group based in Mexico City and Boston, Mass. Together, the companies will commercialize the pstateDx™ test, BPGbio’s prostate cancer diagnostic test, in Mexico.

“BPGbio is thrilled to launch the world’s first AI-discovered protein biomarker in oncology. Through our strategic partnership, Grupo Terralpe will bring the pstateDx™ test, BPGbio’s novel prostate cancer test to Mexico in an effort to improve clinical decision support for patients with elevated PSA levels who may have prostate cancer. We believe that this test will reduce the need for invasive biopsies and their associated risks and costs in patients with BPH,” said Niven R. Narain, Ph.D., CEO and President of BPGbio. “With Grupo Terralpe’s network and track record of success, we are confident that this partnership can bring patients ‘out of the shadows’ and addresses the unmet need for better prostate cancer diagnostics in Mexico.”

BPGbio’s pstateDx™ test is the first diagnostic product discovered by the company’s AI-powered Interrogative Biology® platform to be commercially launched. The pstateDx™ test is a non-PSA based, unique molecular diagnostic blood test that measures filamin A, a key biological driver of prostate cancer. The test provides a risk score to help clinicians differentiate between BPH and aggressive prostate cancer at the time of initial screening. It may help reduce unnecessary biopsies in the BPH population, where men are sometimes repeatedly biopsied even though they do not have prostate cancer.

A study published in 2019 suggests that there are approximately 2.3 million men in Mexico with diagnosed BPH. BPH prevalence is directly proportional to age, reaching histological prevalence rates as high as 50 to 60 percent for males in their 60s, and 80 to 90 percent for those above 70 years of age[1].

“Since expanding our business into healthcare in 2020, Grupo Terralpe has built a large network of distinguished urologists, oncologists, hospitals, and clinics in Mexico,” commented Javier Prieto, CEO of Grupo Terralpe Inc. “BPGbio’s pstateDx™ test will enhance our healthcare offering and we are eager to bring the benefits of this novel prostate cancer diagnostic test in Mexico.”

BPGbio is currently exploring commercial opportunities in other countries for its technology. The pstateDx™ test is not commercially available in the United States.

About BPGbio, Inc.

Headquartered in the greater Boston, Massachusetts area, BPGbio, Inc., is a leading AI-powered biopharmaceutical company with a human biology focus. BPGbio leverages its Interrogative Biology® platform, along with one of the world’s largest non-governmental, clinically and multi-omics annotated human biorepositories, to redefine how patient biology can be modeled using unbiased AI. This approach accelerates and de-risks the process of drug discovery across oncology, neurology, and rare diseases. To learn more about BPGbio’s therapeutics and diagnostics pipeline, visit www.bpgbio.com.