DYPER To Launch The Ultimate Credit Card For Caregivers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DYPER™, the responsible diaper company that is on a mission to create the kindest diaper possible for your baby and their planet, today announced the upcoming launch of their new DYPER Card™.

The DYPER Card™ will offer qualified customers three free Super Packs of diapers upon card approval and a $1.00 purchase, plus the ability to earn unlimited free diapers or a cash back investment into an EarlyBird™ savings account to financially fortify their loved one’s future. DYPER will deliver a credit card that is simple to use and simple to realize benefits. The card will have no annual fee and customers can find out if they qualify for the credit card without affecting their credit scores. With the DYPER Card™, the company continues to redefine the diapering experience by building upon their suite of offerings that holistically address baby and family wellness, which includes financial wellbeing.

When children are no longer in diapers, DYPER’s strategic partnership with EarlyBird will allow members to transfer 1% of spending into a minor custodial account specifically designed for tax-optimized growth. Parents, relatives, and caregivers will be empowered to pave the way for a secure and prosperous future for their loved one.

Using the DYPER Card™ for everyday charges will maximize rewards and turn purchase habits into something of value today and in the future. The credit card will be widely accepted in the U.S. market. DYPER Card™ is Powered By Tallied (tallied.io) — the Operating System for Modern Credit Card Programs.

"At DYPER, we strive to be at the forefront of innovation and cater to the needs of modern parents," said Sergio Radovcic, Founder and CEO of DYPER. "Our DYPER Card™ is a game-changer, combining financial convenience, investment opportunities, and free diapers. We are thrilled to partner with EarlyBird and have support from our valued retail partners to offer our customers unparalleled access to the products they need while supporting their long-term goals."

Interested users can join the waitlist by visiting dyper.com/card.

"EarlyBird's mission is to democratize wealth creation for families everywhere through the power of love, community, and capital. We're thrilled to be a partner to DYPER and the launch of their DYPER Card to better connect how parents and caregivers spend today to further invest in the children they love. DYPER has reinvented what it means for consumer products businesses to invest in their customers, by literally investing in the families that use their products.” - Caleb Frankel, Co-Founder & COO of EarlyBird.

Free Diapers

The DYPER Card™ will feature a meaningful sign-up bonus, credited after spending just $1.00. For every $1.00 charged in the future, members will earn two Perks™ points, which will be redeemable for various diapering products. Members will earn double points per $1.00 spent on DYPER.COM.

Some users may never pay for diapers again. Those who spend $3,000 monthly with the DYPER Card™ will receive 6,000 Perks points, which will be sufficient for two free Super Packs of diapers – effectively eliminating the cost of about a month’s worth of diapers. Even with a modest spend of just $600, cardholders can instantly redeem points for a pack of diapers and reduce the financial impact of diapering all while supporting a brand that has a legacy of innovation and kindness.

If customers qualify for the credit card and spend $1.00 in any of the first three billing periods, they will unlock 9,000 bonus points good for three boxes of free diapers.

Redeeming free diapers will be equally easy, and will require no forms, no coupons, and no hassles. Users can simply purchase the size they need, snap the picture of their receipt and DYPER’s system will automatically credit their account with the amount spent.

About EarlyBird

Members can also opt to receive unlimited 1% cash back deposited into their EarlyBird investment account - even before the diapering stage has ended. With the DYPER Card™, the first three months of the EarlyBird platform will be free and DYPER will match the first $10 invested. Other family members can also contribute to maximize growth for the future.

EarlyBird is an investing platform and mobile app built specifically for new parents, creating a simple yet meaningful way to start saving for their children's future. EarlyBird combines a social, emotional, and financial experience to bring a child's loved ones together to celebrate their life and support them financially to fund their future. EarlyBird is one of the best ways to save for a child's future needs, including college or a first home. EarlyBird is an independent entity and opening an account is not a requirement for using the card. When users want to transfer earnings, they will need to open a new account or connect an existing one. Accrued funds can be transferred from the card in $10 increments.

Why DYPER?

DYPER is a leader in the environmentally responsible disposable diaper category, with its diapers constructed from plant-based materials and made without chlorine, latex, alcohol, lotions, TBT, and Phthalates. They're unprinted, unscented, soft to the touch, yet extremely durable and absorbent, and made with innovative materials such as viscose from Bamboo.

DYPER is also the only diaper company to approach diapering as a comprehensive service, addressing a multitude of baby and caregiver needs. The DYPER Health™ platform provides on-demand virtual access to credentialed, licensed medical professionals, as well as an array of convenient at-home test kit options to unlock information about baby gut health, genetic traits, allergies, sensitivities and more. REDYPER™ is DYPER’s optional landfill-avoidance program, which allows families to return used DYPER products for responsible disposal via commercial composting and pyrolysis using patent-pending BYOCHAR™ installations. Customers can also join the DYPER Perks™ program and receive points for just about anything, from joining, celebrating birthdays, following DYPER on social media, and making purchases. Points can be converted into cash discounts or free products, with special category bonuses.

DYPER products are available at DYPER.com, as well as at select online and brick-and-mortar retailers including Amazon, Babylist, Walmart, and Whole Foods Market.

About DYPER™

DYPER, a Certified B Corp, is the simply kind and responsible diaper company that cares for your baby and their planet. DYPER takes this pledge seriously and strives to be kind with each material selection, partner choice and customer interaction. Kind Business: Proudly B Corp Certified means the highest standards of independently verified performance, accountability, environmental stewardship, and transparency are met. Kind Materials: Products are designed to prioritize plant-based ingredients and maximize renewable resources. Diapers are OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified for safety and DermaTest® 5-star clinically tested for skin compatibility. Kind Sourcing: Wood pulp is sourced from responsibly managed forests and the supply chain is independently audited. Viscose from Bamboo is OEKO-TEX® STeP certified, verifying environmentally and socially responsible production. Kind Disposal: Customers can reduce the impact of diapering with their optional REDYPER™ program, in which used diapers and wipes are returned for centralized commercial composting. Learn more at DYPER.com.