Liongard Enhances Configuration Change Detection and Response Capabilities with Seceon

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liongard, a pioneer in Configuration Change Detection and Response (CCDR) solutions, is excited to announce a strategic relationship with Seceon, a leading provider of eXtended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions. This collaboration will integrate Liongard's innovative technology into Seceon's aiXDR and aiSIEM platforms, providing Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) with the most comprehensive risk mitigation platform available in the market.

More than 2,000 cyberattacks strike the internet each day and, according to Statista, 66% of organizations are only moderately or not confident in their cyber security posture. This is concerning when the impact of the average cost of a data breach is expected to reach $5 million per incident in 2023.

The demand for advanced detection and response capabilities has never been higher as organizations confront progressively sophisticated cyber threats, amplifying the challenges of managing and securing their digital infrastructure. By combining Liongard's CCDR solution with Seceon's aiXDR and aiSIEM platform, MSPs and MSSPs will have a powerful toolset that offers unparalleled visibility and control for risk mitigation.

Liongard's CCDR solution provides continuous monitoring and intelligent alerting for configuration changes across diverse systems and applications. It enables MSPs and MSSPs to identify misconfigurations, maintain compliance, and prevent operational disruptions caused by configuration-related risks. The seamless integration of Liongard's technology into Seceon's aiXDR and aiSIEM platform will unlock new opportunities for service providers to deliver enhanced security and operational resilience to their clients.

"We are thrilled to work with Seceon to deliver a comprehensive risk mitigation solution to our valued MSP and MSSP partners," said Joe Alapat, CTO of Liongard. "By combining our CCDR capabilities with Seceon's advanced aiXDR platform, we are empowering service providers to proactively detect, investigate, and respond to threats, while ensuring the integrity and security of their clients' environments."

Seceon's aiXDR and aiSIEM platform is renowned for its ability to unify and correlate data from diverse sources such as endpoints, networks, cloud environments, and applications. This enables real-time threat detection, automated response, and comprehensive threat hunting capabilities. The integration of Liongard's CCDR capabilities will enhance Seceon's aiXDR and aiSIEM platform, adding a robust layer of configuration monitoring, posture management and response to address risks associated with unauthorized changes, misconfigurations, and compliance violations.

"Our relationship with Liongard is an exciting step forward in offering comprehensive risk mitigation and posture management solutions," said Chandra Pandey, CEO of Seceon. "With Liongard's CCDR capabilities integrated into our aiXDR and aiSIEM platform, we are enabling our MSP and MSSP partners to have a holistic view of their clients' environments and effectively respond to configuration-related risks. Together, we are equipping service providers with the tools they need to stay ahead of emerging threats and deliver unmatched security services."

The integration of Liongard's CCDR capabilities into Seceon's aiXDR and aiSIEM platform is slated for availability in the second half of 2023. MSPs and MSSPs interested in learning more about this partnership and the enhanced risk mitigation capabilities can contact Liongard at https://www.liongard.com/about/contact or Seceon at sales@seceon.com.

About Liongard

Liongard’s Configuration Change Detection and Response (CCDR) platform empowers Managed Service Providers (MSP) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) to better deliver enhanced security, maintain compliance, and prevent operational disruptions through its advanced monitoring and intelligent alerts. By automating configuration data capture across cloud, network, applications and endpoints, Liongard simplifies IT governance and helps MSPs mitigate risk by enabling them to detect and respond to configuration changes. Liongard is comprised of a passionate group of people from the MSP industry, committed to providing MSPs and MSSPs with the capabilities they need to make informed decisions and operate profitably. Nearly 2,000 of the best-run MSPs rely on Liongard to protect the systems their customers rely on every day. For more information, please visit liongard.com.

About Seceon

Seceon enables MSPs and MSSPs to reduce cyber threat risks and their security stack complexity while greatly improving their ability to detect and block threats, and breaches at scale. Seceon's Open Threat Management (OTM) platform augments and automates MSP and MSSP security services with our AI and ML-powered aiSIEM, aiXDR and aiMSSP platform. The platform delivers gapless coverage by collecting telemetry from logs, identity management, networks, endpoints, clouds, and applications. It is all enriched and analyzed in real-time by applying threat intelligence, AI and ML models built on behavioral analysis, and correlation engines to create reliable, transparent detections and alerts. Over 250 partners are reselling and/or running high-margin, efficient security services with automated cyber threat remediation and continuous compliance for over 7,000 clients. For more information, please visit seceon.com.