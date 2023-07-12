Amerigroup Georgia Extends Support to Wellspring Living with $100,000 Donation

Amerigroup Georgia presents a check for $100,000 to Wellspring Living as part of their longstanding partnership to combat human trafficking and protect the most vulnerable children across the state. (Photo: Business Wire)

Amerigroup Georgia presents a check for $100,000 to Wellspring Living as part of their longstanding partnership to combat human trafficking and protect the most vulnerable children across the state. (Photo: Business Wire)

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amerigroup Georgia has reaffirmed its commitment to combat human trafficking and protect the most vulnerable children in Georgia with an additional $100,000 donation to Wellspring Living. This contribution further strengthens their longstanding partnership to help young victims escape the clutches of human trafficking and embark on a journey of healing and restoration.

The issue of human trafficking has garnered significant attention across Georgia, with key figures, including First Lady Marty Kemp, and child protection agencies working in collaboration with law enforcement agencies in every county. Recognizing the urgency and gravity of this issue, Amerigroup Georgia continues to play a pivotal role in supporting Wellspring Living’s vital mission.

The construction of Wellspring Living's new South Campus in Fulton County will mark a significant milestone in providing support for children escaping human trafficking. At the new facility, these resilient youth can find solace, receive immediate assistance, undergo critical medical assessments, and resume their education. Wellspring Living's transitional program aims to stabilize their lives while long-term solutions are meticulously crafted.

“ Amerigroup recognizes that health extends beyond physical well-being. Human trafficking profoundly impacts the mental, emotional, and social health of its victims. Through our longstanding collaboration with Wellspring Living, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of survivors and provide them with the support and resources they need to heal and thrive,” said Mel Lindsey, President, Amerigroup Georgia. “ This latest donation enables us to continue working hand in hand with Wellspring Living, leveraging our combined expertise and resources to raise awareness, prevent exploitation, and offer comprehensive support services to survivors.”

Wellspring Living's Bridge Community is just one example of the invaluable services they provide. This safe residential environment offers shelter to women and their children, leading to permanent housing solutions for families affected by human trafficking. Amerigroup Georgia, in collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia, previously contributed $400,000 to assist Wellspring in completing their first facility, demonstrating their unwavering dedication to making a lasting impact.

“ At Wellspring, we deeply understand that addressing human trafficking requires a collaborative approach, and Amerigroup Georgia has consistently demonstrated its commitment to our cause,” said Mary Frances Bowley, Executive Director, Wellspring Living. “ This latest donation enables us to expand our services, provide comprehensive support to survivors, and strengthen our prevention initiatives. Together we are making a profound impact in the fight against human trafficking, and we are grateful for Amerigroup’s unwavering support in our missions to restore lives and build a brighter future for survivors in Georgia.”

This latest $100,000 donation builds upon Amerigroup Georgia's earlier commitment of $200,000, directed to educational programming at Wellspring Living’s Women's Academy. This comprehensive approach addresses the multifaceted needs of survivors, empowering them with the skills and knowledge necessary for a path towards personal growth and fulfillment.

To discover more about the transformative work of Wellspring Living, please visit: https://wellspringliving.org/

For additional information about Amerigroup Georgia, please visit: https://www.amerigroup.com/

About Amerigroup Community Care of Georgia

Amerigroup Community Care of Georgia helps improve healthcare access and quality for more than 600,000 low-income Georgians by developing innovative care management programs and services. Members are assured care that is not only accessible but also accountable, comprehensive, integrated, and patient-centered. Amerigroup Georgia provides ongoing community relations and outreach to encourage members to become active participants in their health care. Through health education programs, members are empowered to choose and sustain a healthy lifestyle. For more information about Amerigroup Community Care of Georgia, visit www.myamerigroup.com/ga.

About Wellspring Living:

Founded in 2001, Wellspring Living is a non-profit organization in Atlanta, Georgia that provides domestic sex trafficking victims and those at risk with specialized recovery services through residential and community-based programs. The programs provide transformative care through therapeutic services, education, life skills, and personal and professional development. The focus for each participant is on developing their courage to move forward and their confidence to succeed. Through operating best practices and with highly qualified staff, Wellspring Living programs are statistically proven in providing restorative services that yield positive, life-changing results.

Wellspring Living’s vision is to live in a world where every victim of sexual exploitation has access to transformative care. Wellspring Living is a leader in the nation for residential care and through the Wellspring Living Institute is able to educate, train and mentor organizations around the world