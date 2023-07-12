Recuro Partners with TALON, Integrates Virtual Primary Care Solution Into Virtual-First Platform for Complete, Coordinated Care

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recuro Health (Recuro), an integrated digital health solutions company that transitions the U.S. healthcare system from a reactive, disease-focused model to a population health outcomes approach, today announces a strategic partnership with TALON, a leader in providing innovative, scalable technology solutions for the rapidly changing healthcare industry. This partnership intends to deliver an end-to-end scalable solution for achieving and sustaining full transparency compliance, lowering costs and enhancing employee productivity and retention.

TALON will distribute a solution to its clients that embeds Recuro’s integrated approach to Virtual Primary Care (VPC). This approach enables easy connectivity to complete, coordinated virtual care, including primary and urgent care, behavioral health, at-home lab testing, genomics testing, as well as a suite of supplemental benefits spanning pharmacy, care management, and care navigation all on one platform.

“The rapid expansion of digital health is dramatically reshaping how employee healthcare is accessed and delivered,” says Michael Gorton, founder, Recuro. “Plan sponsors and administrators are turning to VPC as a scalable solution for providing quality and cost-effective employee healthcare. Administrators who have integrated VPC into their health plans digitally are realizing new and emerging value opportunities.”

This partnership supports plan sponsors, administrators, TPAs, and brokers bringing the next generation of digital health innovation. Given its current popularity and progress, VPC is demonstrating its value and scalability to become the preferred healthcare delivery method for providing employee healthcare.

“TALON’s role is to protect healthcare stakeholders from overpaying for care by empowering consumers to make smart, informed decisions about their healthcare based on real-time pricing data, and we are confident that Recuro supports these goals,” says Mark Galvin, founder and CEO, TALON. “The VPC model is both consumer and payer-centric, benefiting the entire healthcare ecosystem.”

VPC provides on-demand access to doctors, ensuring individuals can quickly and conveniently consult healthcare professionals. By guiding employees towards virtual care and helping them avoid unnecessary doctor consultations, urgent care visits, and emergency room trips, VPC significantly reduces and diverts more costs. Virtual-first care provides a seamless, streamlined patient experience, delivering digitally optimized health services as a member’s health plan benefit.

About Recuro Health

Recuro is an integrated digital health solutions company with a uniquely personalized, holistic and proactive approach to virtual health. Recuro’s Digital Medical Home™ enables easy connectivity to virtual care, including primary and urgent care, behavioral health, at-home lab testing, genomics testing, as well as a suite of supplemental benefits spanning pharmacy, care management and care navigation all on one platform. To learn more visit www.recurohealth.com.

About TALON

Transparency in Coverage requirements have manifested a new participant-driven healthcare ecosystem through which employer groups can significantly benefit—with the right technology in place. TALON’s comprehensive, turnkey solution ensures compliance with ALL current and future transparency mandates, while simultaneously empowering and incentivizing plan members and employers to save on healthcare. Learn more at www.TALONhealthtech.com.