Ora, Inc. Partners with the North West London Clinical Trials Alliance to Accelerate Patient Access to Cutting-Edge Ophthalmology Treatments

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ora, Inc., the world’s leading Clinical Research Organization (CRO) for ophthalmology pharmaceutical and device development, announced today its partnership with the North West London Clinical Trials Alliance (NWL Clinical Trials Alliance), a collaboration between clinical trial teams that aims to improve access to and the quality of clinical research in the region.

This strategic partnership comes at a pivotal time as the UK government emphasizes the importance of innovative partnerships and encourages increased, multi-sector collaboration. The partnership between Ora and the NWL Clinical Trials Alliance directly supports this initiative bringing together academia, industry and the NHS to provide better solutions that will address the gap in patient-access to cutting-edge treatment options.

“Ora and the NWL Clinical Trials Alliance share a common goal: improve access to, and the quality of, clinical research in Europe,” said Stuart Abelson, CEO Ora. “Ora’s well-established leadership position in ophthalmology research, coupled with the reach and relationships established by the NWL Clinical Trials Alliance, will provide our sponsors with an increased level of confidence to deliver European-based early and late-phase research studies.”

For sponsors planning or considering trial delivery in Europe, Ora and the NWL Clinical Trials Alliance will provide:

Comprehensive analysis of country and site selection, that includes candid feedback based on open and honest communication with study sites.

Access to a diverse group of study participants eager to receive new treatment options.

Operational excellence delivered by a seasoned team of ophthalmology-focused resources committed to delivering trials with speed, efficiency, quality, and cost-savings.

“We are honoured to partner with a globally recognized leader in ophthalmology research,” said Dr Suki Balendra, director of NWL Clinical Trials Alliance. “Collaborating with Ora not only improves outcomes for historically underrepresented patient populations but provides an opportunity to explore new and innovative ways to increase clinical trial access for all patients. Europe is in a position to accelerate getting drugs to market faster, while simultaneously helping to build a robust and sustainable clinical research ecosystem beyond the US", she continued.

About Ora, Inc.

Ora is the world's leading full-service ophthalmic drug and device development firm with offices in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. For over 45 years, we have proudly helped our clients earn more than 82 product approvals. We support a wide array of organizations, from start-ups to global pharmaceutical and device companies, to efficiently bring their new products from concept to market. Ora's pre-clinical and clinical models, unique methodologies, and global regulatory strategies have been refined and proven across thousands of global projects. We bring together the world's most extensive and experienced team of ophthalmic experts, R&D professionals, and management executives to maximize the value of new product initiatives. For more information, please visit www.oraclinical.com, like us on Facebook, and follow us on LinkedIn

About North West London Clinical Trials Alliance

The North West London Clinical Trials Alliance is dedicated to delivering commercial and non-commercial sponsored clinical trials – utilising existing and purpose-designed facilities to successfully deliver both early and late-phase research. It aims to increase regional capacity for delivering commercial clinical research, as well as to improve the ease and speed of research delivery, patient access to clinical research and patient opportunities for early access to cutting edge treatment and therapies that are not yet widely available through the NHS. This will be achieved through collaborative working, using our understanding of the needs and priorities of life science companies and our strong regional team ethos to work in a harmonised manner across centres. The ophthalmology unit at London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust, which is part of the North West London Clinical Trials Alliance, is recognised nationally as one of the leaders in delivery of commercial trials and is committed to widening access to novel and innovative treatments for the UK’s diverse communities to improve on health outcomes.