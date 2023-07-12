SchoolMint Launches SchoolFinder 2.0, Transforming the School Search and Selection Process in K-12

LAFAYETTE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, SchoolMint, the leading provider of strategic enrollment management solutions in K-12, announced the launch of SchoolFinder 2.0, a fully redesigned and re-engineered school search tool that simplifies and streamlines the selection process for districts and families alike. As school and program choice options continue to expand, this new version of SchoolFinder makes it easy for families to find the schools or programs that align with their needs, interests, and priorities.

Unlike traditional school or program directories providing basic information with no comparison tools, SchoolFinder offers parents and students meaningful comparisons on a variety of factors. By harnessing the intuitive search-and-learn interface, SchoolFinder enables families to make informed decisions based on accurate and up-to-date information.

“We are excited to launch SchoolFinder 2.0, a game-changing tool that revolutionizes the school search and selection process,” says Bryan Macdonald, SchoolMint's Chief Executive Officer. “SchoolFinder 2.0 fits seamlessly into our Strategic Enrollment Platform suite, enabling families to find the right school for their child and for schools and districts to more effectively promote their options. This two-way discovery boosts enrollment and enables students to find their best choice.”

Key features of SchoolFinder 2.0 include:

Simplified information management : Districts can easily manage their schools and programs with a new drag-and-drop interface that makes it easy to add, edit, and remove information.

Districts can easily manage their schools and programs with a new drag-and-drop interface that makes it easy to add, edit, and remove information. Workflow notifications : Administrators can be notified when changes are made to school or program profiles, ensuring that all information is up-to-date.

Administrators can be notified when changes are made to school or program profiles, ensuring that all information is up-to-date. Live open-seat tracker : Families can see how many open seats are available at each school in the district, making it easier to choose the right school for their child.

Families can see how many open seats are available at each school in the district, making it easier to choose the right school for their child. New search features: Families can search for schools by name, grade level, interests, programs, and services. They can also compare schools side-by-side and see current content (photos, videos, etc.), distinctive attributes, and (optionally) school performance, customer reviews, and more.

SchoolFinder 2.0 was designed with both districts and families in mind, with numerous benefits to each. For districts, SchoolFinder serves as a powerful tool to showcase all campuses, understand parental search patterns, and improve strategic planning, resource allocation, customer experience, and brand building. For families, SchoolFinder provides an intuitive search-and-learn interface, ensuring access to essential information and aiding in the enrollment decision-making process.

Additionally, SchoolFinder 2.0 seamlessly integrates with SchoolMint Enroll and SchoolMint Insights, creating a trifecta of school discovery, easy enrollment, and data-driven continuous improvement. With SchoolMint Enroll, families can seamlessly transition from finding schools on SchoolFinder to initiating the application and enrollment process. Meanwhile, SchoolMint Insights, the category-leading enrollment analytics platform, provides administrators with powerful data and best-in-class insights needed to maximize enrollment.

SchoolFinder is available now. To learn more, visit www.schoolmint.com/schoolfinder.

About SchoolMint

SchoolMint, Inc. is dedicated to helping educators create bright, sustainable futures. Serving more than 11,000,000 students and families in more than 16,000 schools, SchoolMint is the leading provider of Strategic Enrollment Management (SEM) solutions for K-12. With products that put the family experience first while generating powerful insights, SchoolMint is committed to helping schools attract and enroll more students, families, and teachers and retain them for years to come. SchoolMint is backed by BV Investment Partners and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA. Learn more at SchoolMint’s website.