Biocom California Institute Partners with Regional Workforce Development Board NOVAworks to Support the Life Science Workforce

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO & LOS ANGELES & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biocom California Institute, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that supports life science innovation by strengthening the workforce and leaders of tomorrow, today announced a partnership with NOVAworks, a nonprofit regional workforce development agency in San Mateo and northern Santa Clara counties. Multiple initiatives will be employed through the new partnership to help better serve regional life science employers and employees facing career transitions in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“This past year has seen significant upheaval with respect to the San Francisco Bay Area workforce, which both exposes a need to support life science companies and highlights an opportunity to bolster our workforce with individuals from other industries facing career transitions,” said Joe Panetta, CEO of Biocom California. “The partnership with NOVAworks will leverage our close ties to the life science community to ensure employees and companies receive the support they need when managing workforce changes. Our unique close cross-collaboration with NOVAworks is a first of its kind and will serve as an example for other regional workforce development boards beyond the Bay Area.”

The multi-pronged collaboration focuses on assisting Bay Area workers facing career transitions due to layoffs, as well as local life science companies. For the workforce, NOVAworks and Biocom California Institute will partner to develop content to educate individuals about opportunities for employment within the life science industry. They will also detail programs available through local institutions of higher education that can prepare individuals for jobs in local life science companies. Other elements of the program will focus on mentorship and connecting NOVAworks clients to life science companies that are expanding their local workforces.

With respect to Bay Area life science companies, Biocom California Institute will assist NOVAworks in connecting with life science companies to help those navigate both workforce expansions and contractions.

“Managing workforce changes can be quite challenging for any company, and a range of resources exists that support such shifts,” said Marlena Sessions, executive director of NOVAworks. “However, many companies – especially small ones – may not understand the full breadth of resources that they are entitled to, and NOVAworks can help companies access those resources. The Biocom California Institute will help us connect more effectively with San Francisco Peninsula life science companies and their employees facing career transitions.”

About Biocom California Institute

Biocom California Institute is a 501(c)(3) organization established in 2008 by Biocom California, the advocate for California’s life science sector. Our mission is to develop and promote a skilled and diverse pipeline of talent to accelerate the growth of California’s life science ecosystem. We collaborate with the life science industry, government, non-profits, community college systems, institutions of higher education, and other stakeholders to meet and anticipate the workforce needs of the life science community and to promote the advancement of life science talent throughout the world.

About NOVAworks

NOVAworks is a nonprofit, federally funded employment and training agency that provides customer-focused workforce development services. NOVAworks' purpose is to support workforce mobility by easing workers' transitions from opportunity to opportunity throughout their career cycles. NOVAworks is directed by the NOVAworks Workforce Board, which works on behalf of a consortium of eight jurisdictions, composed of the County of San Mateo, and the Santa Clara County cities of Cupertino, Los Altos, Milpitas, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Santa Clara, and Sunnyvale.