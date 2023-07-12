ESAB Corporation enters partnership with GRI to promote sustainability

ESAB Corporation announced today it has entered a new partnership with GRI Renewable Industries, a global leading manufacturer of wind turbine components. The two companies will collaborate on green projects in support of their mutual commitment to running sustainable businesses, including the transition to green energy and the reduction of each company’s environmental footprint. Pictured here: Olivier Biebuyck, President of ESAB Corporation’s Fabrication Technology platform; Antonio Barbosa, CEO at GRI Renewable Energy Industries; ESAB Corporation CEO, Shyam P. Kambeyanda. (Photo: Business Wire)

ESAB Corporation announced today it has entered a new partnership with GRI Renewable Industries, a global leading manufacturer of wind turbine components. The two companies will collaborate on green projects in support of their mutual commitment to running sustainable businesses, including the transition to green energy and the reduction of each company’s environmental footprint. Pictured here: Olivier Biebuyck, President of ESAB Corporation’s Fabrication Technology platform; Antonio Barbosa, CEO at GRI Renewable Energy Industries; ESAB Corporation CEO, Shyam P. Kambeyanda. (Photo: Business Wire)

NORTH BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ESAB Corporation (NYSE: ESAB), a world leader in connected fabrication technology and gas control solutions, and GRI Renewable Industries, a global leading manufacturer of wind turbine components, have entered a new partnership to collaborate on green projects in support of their mutual commitment to running sustainable businesses. The partnership will leverage each company’s expertise in the fabrication and wind power industries to drive initiatives such as the transition to green energy and the reduction of each company’s environmental footprint.

“ESAB is thrilled to build on our relationship with GRI, one of our long-standing customers, to develop and implement innovative solutions that will decrease our environmental impact,” said Shyam P. Kambeyanda, President and CEO, ESAB Corporation. “Our two companies share a commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating eco-friendly products that make our world a better place to live, which aligns with ESAB’s purpose of Shaping the world we imagine.”

Antonio Barbosa, CEO at GRI Renewable Energy Industries, said: “The renewable energy sector is a pillar in the decarbonization of the economy, and GRI Renewable Industries, as a committed player in this sector, considers the value chain greenhouse gas emission reduction in the wind energy sector as a key element in the company strategy and purpose: Doing well by doing Green. This partnering agreement with ESAB will enable us to develop processes and products together.”

About ESAB Corporation

Founded in 1904, ESAB Corporation (NYSE: ESAB) is a world leader in connected fabrication technology and gas control solutions. Its rich history of innovative products, workflow solutions, and business system (EBX) allows the company to realize its purpose of Shaping the world we imagine. ESAB Corporation is based in North Bethesda, Maryland and employs approximately 9,000 associates, and serves customers in approximately 150 countries. To learn more, visit www.ESABcorporation.com.

About GRI

Since 2008, GRI Renewable Industries ( www.gri.com.es ) has been developing its core business of manufacturing wind towers and flanges in the wind energy sector. Currently, it has 18 manufacturing plants in Spain, USA, Brazil, Argentina, China, Turkey, India, and South Africa supplying high-quality wind towers and flanges to the wind energy industry worldwide. The company closed 2022 with sales around 1,200 million euros and over 5,500 employees.